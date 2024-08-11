Stephen Curry plays role of Captain America to help Team USA win gold
In the final men's basketball game of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA captured their fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal in men's basketball competition. Team USA defeated France, 98-87, and Stephen Curry channeled his inner Captain America to help Team USA secure the victory.
In a 24 point effort, Curry knocked down eight three-pointers to help clinch his first gold medal of his already Hall of Fame career. France did a great job on keeping the game competitive, but ultimately couldn't find a way to stop Curry behind the three-point-line -- but who can?
Just take a look at all four of his three-pointers made at the end of the fourth quarter to help pad Team USA's lead and hold off France. Perhaps his final shot will be the one most remembered, considering its ridiculous arc.
This was a team that was coming off a game where the team overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Serbia in the semifinals. Behind Curry's clutch performance today, Team USA was able to get the job done.
When Curry does his signature "good night" pose, as an opposing team you know the game is over.
In the first four games of Olympic play, Curry was struggling significantly, shooting only 35 percent from the field, and 25 percent from three-point range. With perfect timing, Curry was able to find his shot at the most ideal time for Team USA. After an impressive two games in the Semi-Finals and Finals, Curry was able to improve his percentages to 50 percent from the field, and 47.8 percent from behind the arc. In the final two games, Curry scored 60 points, while hitting 17 of his 26 three-pointers attempted.
Curry adds his first Olympic Gold Medal to his resume that includes two-time unanimous MVP, four NBA titles, one Finals MVP, 10 All-Star nominations, one All-Star Game MVP, and of course all-time three-point leader. He continues to showcase his greatness and reminds us why he is one of the greatest to ever play the game.
Without the super-hero-like performance by Curry late in the Olympics, Team USA would've struggled to win the gold. What a Captain America-style performance by Curry in the final two games of the 2024 Paris Olympics.