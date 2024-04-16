Suns 2024 Playoff Schedule: Every playoff game (updated)
The Phoenix Suns will look to make a deep postseason run. Here's their 2024 playoff schedule.
Is there a playoff team more intriguing than the Phoenix Suns? We know their ceiling is extremely high. Any team that has Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal on it will have a high ceiling. The question is, and always has been, how will this team perform when it matters most?
The Suns, despite sky-high expectations, finished as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record. Yes, the Western Conference is loaded and Phoenix's record would've had them as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, but the Suns have played inconsistent basketball all season long. There have been times when they've looked unstoppable, and other times when they've looked completely overmatched.
By securing the No. 6 seed, the Suns not only avoided the Play-In Tournament, but they got a somewhat favorable matchup as well. The Minnesota Timberwolves are incredibly formidable, but the Suns might have dodged a bit of a bullet avoiding the defending champion Nuggets and up-and-coming Thunder.
Suns 2024 playoff schedule: Every playoff game
As of Tuesday, April 16, here is what we know about the Suns playoff schedule:
- Game 1: at Minnesota Timberwolves, Saturday, April 20, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
The Suns will open their postseason slate on the road against the Timberwolves on Saturday, April 20 at Target Center in Minnesota.
The series will open with two games in Minnesota before the series shifts to Phoenix. The Suns will hope to at the very least split on the road to gain home-court advantage.
