Suns GM shuts down talk of trading star trio this offseason
The Phoenix Suns are facing major questions this offseason after getting swept in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their GM just flat-out told reporters that the franchise will not be trading any of their big three after the disappointing season.
As Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report notes, Suns' general manager James Jones told John Gambadoro on his Arizona Sports 98.7 FM radio show their big three is "going anywhere".
"No I mean that's great for TV. I mean those guys aren't going anywhere. those guys are part of the solution"
This bold statement comes after Phoenix traded all of the rest of their first-round picks for Bradley Beal last offseason. While Beal is still a fringe All-Star, the veteran's contract makes it hard to justify the last three years of his five-year, $251 million contract. The one-time All-NBA star also has a no-trade clause. This allows him to control the franchise that he goes to for the remainder of the contract.
While Beal's contract likely makes him untradeable, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker's ability to be a possible top star on a possible championship franchise makes it easy for any squad to take on either star's max contracts. While no GM would outright tell the public that the franchise is trading its star, the Suns seem likely to keep hold of their big three this offseason.
Phoenix needs to improve if they want to compete for a title next season. With their three stars likely staying, can the Suns do anything to improve their roster?
What can Phoenix Suns do to improve their roster?
Honestly, the Suns don't have a lot of ways to improve this roster. Outside of their No. 22 overall pick, Phoenix is unable to trade any of their first-round picks as the franchise has given out every first-round pick they control including swaps. The franchise will also be unlikely to move Jusuf Nurkic, as the veteran is under a long-term contract and this season proved that he likely can't be a starter on a contending squad.
The only real tradable veteran on this roster is Grayson Allen who can't be traded this offseason as he recently signed a four-year, $70 million contract extension during the playoffs. Honestly, the Suns will only likely be able to make moves around the edges and hope that Mike Budenholzer's coaching prowess is the answer to the franchise issues.
Honestly, the Suns shutting down talks about trading their three stars might be the biggest thing that the franchise does this offseason.