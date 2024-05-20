Anthony Edwards waves goodbye to Nuggets fans as Timberwolves win Game 7
By Scott Rogust
For the first time since 2004, the Minnesota Timberwolves are heading to the Western Conference Finals. On Sunday, the Timberwolves faced the defending NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, in a win-or-go-home Game 7. Things looked hopeless for the Timberwolves, as they trailed 58-38 in the third quarter, looking like a team destined to return home and miss out on competing for the Western Conference Championship.
Instead, the Timberwolves had one of biggest Game 7 comebacks in the past 25 years, defeating the Nuggets 98-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals. This comes 20 years to the day when the Timberwolves defeated the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Star Anthony Edwards overcame a rough start to Game 7 to help Minnesota score 60 second-half points to complete the comeback. Edwards had some fun playing the role of villain to the Nuggets fans at Ball Arena.
In the closing seconds of regulation, Edwards had possession of the basketball and paused to wave "goodbye" to Nuggets fans in attendance, as the Timberwolves' win was getting closer.
Anthony Edwards waved goodbye to Nuggets fans in closing seconds of Game 7
With the Nuggets' chances of winning evaporated, Edwards had fun at the crowd's expense. As the TNT broadcast points out, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic took exception to Edwards waving to the fans sarcastically.
Edwards struggled in the first half, only making one of seven field goal attempts to give him a total of four points. This was hardly the performance that Timberwolves fans were hoping for. But Edwards did play better second half, increasing his points total to 16 after making 6-of-24 field goal attempts. Not the greatest shooting night, but was a contributor to the Timberwolves' comeback.
Additionally, Edwards recorded eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 44 minutes of playing time.
Now, the Timberwolves are set to host the Western Conference Finals. Their opponents are the Dallas Mavericks, who defeated the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder in six games in their Western Conference Semifinal series. With that, NBA fans will get to see the trio of Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert take on the duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. While the Mavericks look to make a return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011, the Timberwolves look to reach the series for their first time ever in franchise history.
You have been warned, Mavericks fans. If the Timberwolves happen to close out the series in Dallas, chances are Edwards will wave goodbye to you once the score becomes final.