Timberwolves epic Game 7 comeback stuns defending champion Nuggets: Best memes, tweets
By Scott Rogust
It has been a while since the Minnesota Timberwolves came close to sniffing the NBA Championship. They had not reached the Western Conference Finals since 2004, when the team lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. 20 years later to the day, the Timberwolves are heading back.
On Sunday, the Timberwolves defeated the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets 98-90 in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals. It wasn't easy for the Timberwolves, as they overcame a 58-38 deficit in the third quarter, and went on a 60-32 run in the second half to pick up the largest Game 7 comeback in the past 25 years.
This win comes 20 years to the day since Kevin Garnett helped the Timberwolves defeat the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 of the 2004 Western Conference Semifinals.
With that, the Timberwolves are now set to take on the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. Whoever wins will face either the Boston Celtics or Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.
NBA Twitter reacts to Timberwolves' Game 7 comeback over Nuggets to advance to Western Conference Finals
Let's take a look at some of the reactions on social media. There are various media members reacting, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson cheering on the local NBA team, and Los Angeles Lakers fans reveling in the Nuggets' elimination.
The Timberwolves looked lifeless heading into halftime, looking liek a loss was a foregone conclusion, with the Nuggets moving on to take on the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. But then, the Timberwolves woke up and scored at will, while the Nuggets fell apart down the stretch.
Karl-Anthony Towns had a big game for the Timberwolves, scoring 23 points while shooting 8-for-14 from the field, and hauled in 12 rebounds for record a double-double. Jaden McDaniels had a huge game as well, recording 23 points while shooting 7-for-10 from the field and 3-for-4 from the three-point line.
Nikola Jokic tried his best to bring Denver to a win. In 47 minutes, Jokic recorded 34 points (13-for-28 from the field), 19 rebounds, and seven assists. Jamal Murray scored a team-high 35 points while making 13-of-27 shots from the field.
The Timberwolves are now four wins away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. Now, all they have to do is get past the Mavericks.