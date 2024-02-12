Ball don't lie: 3 worst calls that had Chiefs, 49ers fans fuming in Super Bowl 58
By most accounts, Super Bowl 58 was a well-officiated game, but some Chiefs and 49ers fans would beg to differ.
By Mark Powell
1. Another missed holding call on Frank Warner in overtime
The Kansas City Chiefs were able to convert a critical third-and-6 in overtime with the San Francisco 49ers up three points. The Chiefs had to score at least a field goal to extend the game, and an incomplete pass would have put Mahomes in a tough position.
Niners linebacker Frank Warner came on the blitz. While CBS commentator Tony Romo was quick to criticize San Francisco for bringing pressure at all given Mahomes success at identifying and taking advantage of the blitz, Warner was actually in a good position to make a play...before he was held.
Rashee Rice made an impressive catch across the middle and turned upfield for an easy first down. Rice's catch put the Chiefs on the edge of field goal range for Harrison Butker, who had already made history for the longest field goal in Super Bowl history earlier that game.
Any hold called on the Chiefs in that situation would have pushed the ball further back on their side of the field. KC would've faced a third-and-16, which is a far tougher task even with two downs to play with.
Holds can be tough for officials to identify in the moment, especially with Warner being pulled down to his knees. Warner was out of view for the officiating crew, which explains the missed call. 49ers fans are unlikely to feel sympathetic, though, as the Chiefs would go on to score a touchdown and win the game on that very drive.