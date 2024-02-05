Super Bowl record for passing yards: Most yards, Top 10 and more
The Super Bowl is often a legacy-defining game for quarterbacks. Who has had the best passing performances in the history of the big game?
Super Bowl LVIII is set to kick off on Sunday and there could be some historic passing performances on tap.
Patrick Mahomes, who will begin the game as an underdog, is the game's greatest quarterback right now while San Francisco's Brock Purdy has an elite arsenal of pass catchers at his disposal headlined by running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and tight end George Kittle.
The emergence of the forward pass as the driver of offense in the NFL has led to some truly historic passing performances in Super Bowl history. Who has thrown for the most passing yards in the history of the big game?
Top 10 Passing Performances In Super Bowl History
Quarterback
Team
Super Bowl
Passing Yards
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
LII
505
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
LI
466
Kurt Warner
St. Louis Rams
XXXIV
414
Kurt Warner
Arizona Cardinals
XLIII
377
Nick Foles
Philadelphia Eagles
LII
373
Kurt Warner
St. Louis Rams
XXXVI
365
Donovan McNabb
Philadelphia Eagles
XXXIX
357
Joe Montana
San Francisco 49ers
XXIII
357
Tom Brady
New England Patriots
XXXVIII
354
Doug Williams
Washington Redskins
XXII
340
It is interesting to note that six of the top 10 passing performances belong to Tom Brady and Kurt Warner, who account for five of the top six by themselves. None of the top single-game passing performances came prior to Super Bowl XXII, which makes sense since the ground game was a key catalyst in the NFL during the 1970s and 1980s.
The top passing total came from Brady in Super Bowl LII, when he threw for 505 yards and lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Neither defense did much in that game as Nick Foles threw for 373 yards to help Philadelphia claim its first Lombardi Trophy.
Brady's record eclipsed one he set the previous year when he threw for 466 yards to top the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. That game is best known for New England's furious comeback from a 28-3 deficit and being the first overtime game in the history of the Super Bowl.
Warner's top passing performance came in Super Bowl XXXIV when he threw for 414 yards to help the St. Louis Rams top the Tennessee Titans in a game where Rams' linebacker Mike Jones tackled Titans' receiver Kevin Dyson one yard short of the tying touchdown. That win was a big one for offense as the Rams' high-octane unit was famously known as the Greatest Show on Turf.