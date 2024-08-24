Sure looks like 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk are getting ready to seal the deal
By Lior Lampert
Another day, another Brandon Aiyuk update.
Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, "the optics suggest" Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers "are close" on a contract extension. Once and for all, the stalemate is ostensibly approaching the finish line.
Maiocco noted that "there's nothing concrete to report," so this could be pure speculation. However, Aiyuk joined his San Francisco comrades for their road preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, even engaging himself with the 49er Faithful.
Considering Aiyuk hasn't participated in the 49ers' offseason workout program and missed all of training camp as a "hold-in," this feels like a positive development. His presence on the field in Las Vegas and interactions with fans, teammates and Raiders players/coaches bodes well for his future in San Fran.
Aiyuk traveling with the Niners to face the Raiders surfaced at a fascinating and noteworthy time. His attendance comes in the wake of buzz that the Washington Commanders may not be out of the sweepstakes for his services. Does this effectively put an end to the trade chatter?
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Aiyuk is seeking a massive payday following his breakout campaign last season. He has a fully guaranteed $14.1 million salary for 2024 after the 49ers exercised his fifth-year option this offseason, though he's outplayed his price tag.
In 2023, Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns en route to All-Pro Second Team honors. His 17.9 yards per reception ranked second in the NFL, trailing only George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Perhaps Maiocco is onto something because this seems reasonably encouraging, but we've been down this road before. Hopefully, this news is a sign that things are nearing an end. Nevertheless, we've witnessed this saga take several plot twists and turns. So, let's not jump to conclusions and wait for the ink to dry on a deal.