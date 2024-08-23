Commanders reportedly may not be out of the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes
By Lior Lampert
Whenever it feels like we're approaching the end of the Brandon Aiyuk saga, something pops up. On Thursday, that thing appears to be the trade that sent wide receiver Jahan Dotson from the Washington Commanders to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Commanders received multiple draft picks from the Eagles for Dotson, including a third-round pick. After seeing Washington replenish their assets, fans can't help but connect the swap to Aiyuk. However, recent intel suggests it may not be far-fetched after all.
Michael Silver of The San Francisco Chronicle recently stated he "wouldn't rule out Washington" as a potential landing spot for Aiyuk.
"My updated information is that everything is still on the table, including all the trades you've heard about," Silver stated on KNBR's Tolbert & Copes.
While Aiyuk's mostly been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers, there have been murmurs of the Commanders being a destination. His connection to Washington's new franchise quarterback, Jayden Daniels, has primarily been why. The two are former college teammates and remain good friends.
Like Al Pacino said in The Godfather Part III: "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!" Over two decades later, that statement continues to ring true, especially concerning this ceaseless Aiyuk situation.
In June, Aiyuk posted a cryptic TikTok video featuring Daniels, and he told the latter the San Francisco 49ers "don't want [him] back." Nonetheless, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco recently noted Washington "removed themselves" from consideration. But based on Silver's tune, perhaps that's changed.
Silver followed his comments by referring to the Aiyuk dilemma as "fluid," though that's been the case for months. Eventually, something has to give -- right?
Aiyuk and the 49ers remain in an eternal deadlock as the star wideout enters the final year of his rookie contract. The 26-year-old currently has a fully guaranteed $14.1 million salary for 2024 after San Fran exercised his fifth-year option this offseason. Following a breakout campaign that resulted in an All-Pro Second Team nod, he's seeking to cash in on his efforts with a massive payday.
Many considered it a two-horse race between the Niners and Steelers for Aiyuk's services. Meanwhile, the Commanders could be lurking in the shadows and looking to re-enter the mix in light of the Dotson news. Washington is now thin at the receiver position behind one-time Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin.