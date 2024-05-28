Sure sounds like Astros are going to lose Kyle Tucker thanks to Juan Soto
By Lior Lampert
The Houston Astros have seemingly turned a corner after a dismal start to the 2024 MLB campaign. However, questions about their long-term outlook remain, especially with the trade deadline around the corner.
Despite making a minor trade nearly two weeks ago that hinted at a potential fire sale, the Astros have gone 7-5 since. Now, they find themselves only 5.5 games back of the third and final Wild Card spot in the American League. Does Houston lean into their recent momentum in hopes of reaching their eighth consecutive ALCS? Or do they prioritize the future? Whatever they decide will impact their All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker, who is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.
However, that isn't the only factor weighing into Tucker's long-term outlook in Houston, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. New York Yankees star slugger Juan Soto's highly anticipated offseason decision could spell trouble for the Astros trying to retain their 2015 first-round draft pick.
Nightengale reported on Sunday that "all eyes" will be on Tucker in a year following Soto's upcoming free agency this winter. Many anticipate the latter to receive a lucrative long-term contract of around $500 million (at least). So, the former could serve as a cheaper (albeit still expensive) alternative or Plan B in 2025 for teams who miss out on him.
Soto recently gave every team in the majors hope they can sign him this offseason, implying that several clubs will be disappointed by his decision. By then, a market will be set for Tucker to seek a rich multi-year deal for himself after turning in yet another stellar performance in 2024. However, considering the Astros already boast the third-highest payroll in baseball, he may have priced himself out of their range. Moreover, Houston still has to resolve the contractual status of veteran third baseman and franchise cornerstone Alex Bregman, only further complicating matters.
Tucker has been phenomenal this season. He leads the MLB in home runs (18), walks (43) and OPS+ (190), adding 39 RBIs with a .276/.407/.615 slash line across 237 plate appearances. Regardless of Soto, he has earned a significant pay raise.