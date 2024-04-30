Sure sounds like Steelers RB Jaylen Warren took a pretty major shot at Kenny Pickett
Intentional or not, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren took a subliminal shot at former franchise quarterback Kenny Pickett.
By Lior Lampert
After ending the Kenny Pickett era and overhauling their quarterback room this offseason, there looks to be newfound optimism surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The entire city of Pittsburgh is excited about their new offseason additions after the Steelers traded for former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and signed nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl-winning veteran Russell Wilson after he was released by the Denver Broncos, including the players in the locker room.
Running back Jaylen Warren appeared on teammate Cam Heyward's live Not Just Football podcast show during the 2024 NFL Draft, and he made his excitement that Fields and Wilson are on the Steelers known based on his comments, seemingly taking a considerable shot at Pickett in the process.
Steelers RB Jaylen Warren takes shot at former QB Kenny Pickett
In response to the question of "what it's like having Fields and Wilson in the facility," during Heyward's podcast, Warren described it as a "night and day difference from last year," adding that the "leadership speaks volumes."
It sounds like Warren was insinuating that Pickett couldn't take command of the huddle last season and that the duo of Fields/Wilson are a breath of fresh air to the team as players who can do so.
Perhaps Warren is onto something, especially considering how the Steelers were galvanized down the stretch of the 2023 campaign by Pittsburgh turning to Mason Rudolph over Pickett as the team's starter after the latter suffered a late-season ankle injury. However, head coach Mike Tomlin insisted it was a performance-based decision to stick with the former after he guided the team to two crucial wins that helped them sneak into the AFC Wild Card picture.
Pickett's time in Pittsburgh reached its end, with reports coming out that the 2022 first-round pick was unhappy being benched late in the season and when the team traded for Wilson.
Whatever the case, the Pickett experiment in Pittsburgh is officially over, and Warren and the Steelers appear to feel a sense of relief that their offense is now in the hands of Wilson and Fields. Intentional or not, the running back took a subliminal shot at his former franchise quarterback.