What comes next for Syracuse star Dyaisha Fair?
The Dyaisha Fair era ended at Syracuse with a dominant individual season that ended earlier than they had hoped. Does the explosive scorer have a WNBA future?
There is one name that has not gotten much recognition this college basketball season, even though she is making history. That name is Dyaisha Fair.
Fair closed her career for the Syracuse Orange by moving into third place on the women's basketball career scoring list.
She started her college career at Buffalo in 2019, where she wasn't even a top-100 recruit. Now, the 5-foot-5, fifth-year guard is one of the greatest scorers in college basketball, yet she is still being overshadowed.
While at Buffalo, she averaged 23.1 points per game across three seasons until she transferred to Syracuse with her head coach, Felisha Legette-Jack, where they both carried over their talents.
This season, she averaged 22.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and was named to the AP All-American third team. She ranked eighth in the nation in points per game this season. Additionally, her 430 career 3-pointers are tied for ninth-most in NCAA Divison I history.
Fair shot 35.1 percent from long range, which she used to her advantage to stretch the floor and put pressure on the defense. Caitlin Clark was the only player who made more 3s this season. And even stars like Paige Bueckers of UConn had nothing but praise for Fair.
Fair received her first big burst of national attention after leading the Orange to a win 74-69 over Arizona, scoring Syracuse's final 13 points and finishing the game with 32 points.
Against UConn, Fair went off in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 of her 20 points in the second half. Even though Syracuse ultimately fell to the Huskies, Fair was electric on offense.
"I've shown them that, no matter what anyone says or doesn't say about you, you can do whatever it is you want to do. Me being 5-foot-5 and everyone has what they have to say about that, because I'm that small, I've done a lot at this size," Fair said, per the Democrat and Chronicle after the game. "So I think that I've shown my teammates for the last five years that they can do anything."
Dyaisha Fair's WNBA scouting report
Right now, Fair is not appearing on many mock drafts for this upcoming WNBA draft. This can be due to her size and build, as this incoming draft class features many two-way players. Her strong finishing kick to the season may push her into the third or second round but even if she's selected she may have an uphill battle to stick on a WNBA roster.
That does not mean we have to stop watching her play. The road to the WNBA is challenging for many. Players' options for professional basketball careers are limited, whether in the U.S. or overseas — the spots aren't there. But with Fair's talents, it is very likely that if we do not see her in the WNBA any time soon, we can still see her overseas, playing with the pros on a different stage. Hopefully, we can see an expansion in the league that can open more roster spots not just for Fair but for others in a similar position.