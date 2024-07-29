Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet reports paint surprising picture for one ace
The 2024 MLB trade deadline is approaching very quickly, and teams are responding accordingly. Jazz Chisholm, Isaac Paredes, Carlos Estevez and Michael Lorenzen are among the names that have already been moved and there's still more than 24 hours to go until the actual deadline.
There have been markets for both Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, but these markets have been on complete roller coaster rides this year. Early on, Skubal was almost guaranteed to stay a Tiger while many expected Crochet to be moved. Then a few days ago, Skubal's market heated up while Crochet's cooled down.
Now, after the White Sox made a blockbuster deal to dump Erick Fedde, Tommy Pham and Michael Kopech to the Cardinals and Dodgers, Chicago can turn all their attention towards finding the right package for their ace, Garett Crochet.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
Garrett Crochet market heats up, Tarik Skubal market cools down
The Crochet market is heating up, though it's still far from a guarantee that he gets moved this season. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal has reported on Crochet, noting that the idea of him being moved has gotten much greater over the past few hours.
"The White Sox are now positioned to move Garrett Crochet after agreeing to send Erick Fedde to the Cardinals in a three-team deal involving the Dodgers. Crochet was on the 'back burner' while the White Sox worked on the larger trade, according to a source briefed on their discussions," Rosenthal wrote.
There are plenty of teams in the market to acquire Crochet. The Atlanta Braves are emerging as a potential landing spot for the White Sox ace, if they can muster the prospect capital to acquire him. It would be quite the expensive trade for the Braves or any other team to go after Crochet.
The only pitcher on the market with more talent is Skubal though. But over the last few hours, the idea of Skubal getting moved has become less and less likely. According to Rosenthal, multiple executives have shut down the idea that Skubal could get moved.
There is still plenty of time for things to change over the course of the next 24 hours, but if all stays true right now, Skubal will remain a Tiger and the White Sox will still look to move Crochet.