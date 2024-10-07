Tarik Skubal's Tigers role model is a good sign for long-term Detroit future
By Mark Powell
Say it with me: Tarik Skubal is the best pitcher in baseball, and he is a Detroit Tiger. Doesn't it sound fun, and full of promise of what's to come for this young team? Sure, a World Series run might be a stretch at this juncture, especially as Detroit stares down the barrel of a two-game ALDS deficit in Cleveland.
Nonetheless, regardless of whether the Tigers can advance, their future is bright. Detroit is the youngest postseason team and has Skubal under contract for the next two years. He's not going anywhere unless the Tigers get really bad and desperate, and even then Scott Harris is unlikely to relinquish the AL Cy Young winner, just as he refused to at the deadline.
Eventually, though, Skubal will reach free agency. Unless Tigers ownership ponies up before 2026 (equally unlikely), Skubal's long-term future in the Motor City remains a mysterious afterthought. For some inclination of what that future may hold, look no further than Skubal's good friend and role model, Matthew Boyd.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason
Tarik Skubal leans on a former Tigers ace for advice
Boyd was never as talented as Skubal, but he was floated in trade rumors for several seasons, with some pundits suggesting the Tigers asked for top prospect capital from the Yankees in return for his services. Boyd did eventually move on, albeit on his own terms rather than Detroit's. Boyd has experience working with the Tigers front office. He knows what it's like to negotiate with mid-market ownership, and it's not always pretty.
“This guy was an anchor on a team that was trying to find its identity, certainly on the pitching side,” AJ Hinch said of Boyd. “He was asked to be a huge leader as young pitchers were broken in, learning how to be a big leaguer, learning how to win. He was instrumental in pouring some of this foundation. And to a man, everybody loves Matt Boyd.”
Boyd remains good friends with Skubal and Casey Mize, While he's since moved on the rival Guardians after Tommy John surgery, Boyd is a good person to have in Skubal's corner. He understands the benefits of pitching in Detroit, and having a good core around him. And, as a former Tiger, Boyd surely holds no ill will towards the franchise.
Ideally, Boyd's advice can help sway Skubal to remain with the Tigers beyond the next couple seasons.