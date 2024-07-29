Taylor Decker contract details, grade: Detroit ensures longest-tenured Lion is here to stay with new contract
By Lior Lampert
On Monday, the Detroit Lions and left tackle Taylor Decker agreed to a contract extension that ensures the longest-tenured franchise player is here to stay.
Decker has been through the highs and lows the Lions franchise has experienced over the past eight seasons of his career in Detroit. With the team in prime position to contend for a Super Bowl title, he re-ups for the current championship window.
Taylor Decker, Lions contract details
Per AMDG Sports, Decker's agency, the deal between the veteran blindside protector came to terms on a three-year, $60 million contract. The deal includes $31.83 million in guaranteed money for the soon-to-be 30-year-old.
As a result of the new pact, Decker is now under contract with the Lions through the 2027 campaign.
While Decker has no Pro Bowl or All-Pro nods to his name, he's been among the most consistent and productive tackles in football. He appeared in 15 games in 2023, earning a 77.3 overall Pro Football Focus grade. The 2016 first-round pick thrived particularly as a pass blocker. Considering the Lions paid quarterback Jared Goff a boatload of money this offseason, his presence is paramount.
Many remember when Decker was at the center of a controversial finish in Detroit's Week 17 clash with the Dallas Cowboys last year. He was famously deemed an ineligible receiver on what would've been the game-winning two-point conversion. Ultimately, the Lions lost 20-19, severely hurting their chances of claiming the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Notably, Decker underwent foot/ankle surgery this offseason, though the issues have lingered since his collegiate days at Ohio State. So, there seems to be minimal concern regarding the matter(s).
By re-signing Decker, the Lions secure the foundational pillar of their most robust unit. Detroit arguably boasts the best offensive line in the NFL, and the former is a vital cog for the group. At $20 million annually, his price tag is considerably lower than Christian Darrisaw of the Minnesota Vikings, who also recently got extended.