Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game tonight, Oct. 12?
Will Taylor Swift be on hand to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos on Thursday night?
By Mark Powell
I'm here to ask the important questions. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly in some sort of situationship (that's what the kids are calling it these days) with pop icon Taylor Swift. The grammy winner has already attended two of Kelce's games, including one on the road at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.
Kelce's status for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos is up in the air, as he's listed as questionable. Either way, Swift will reportedly attend the AFC West rivalry matchup, watching in Kelce's suite as she did when the Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears a few weeks back.
The Chiefs are undefeated with Swift in attendance, and since she came to her first game in Week 3.
Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game tonight?
If the rumors are true, Swift will attend the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night. I can guarantee you this -- she will be tough to miss. Seemingly every game she's attended Swift has received more attention than the football itself. The broadcast will surely make note of Swift if she's in Kelce's box with his mother, Donna.
What's the Kansas City Chiefs record with Taylor Swift in attendance?
Travis Kelce is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos. Andy Reid spoke on the matter earlier this week, seemingly hinting that Kelce should be ready to play. However, the team plans on being cautious with their veteran tight end.
"He's done well,'' coach Andy Reid said Tuesday. "He's got quite a little bit of treatment on it, so he's feeling a little bit better, which is good. I'm going to just see how he moves around, how he feels. He's always been honest with me on things like that, so we'll just see how he does.''
If Kelce does play, he will have a chance to go 3-0 with Swift in attendance. It's tough to argue with those results.