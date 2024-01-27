Artist takes Chiefs-Ravens trash ‘talk’ to next level with Taylor Swift mural
Taylor Swift and her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce has been synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs throughout the entirety of the 2023 season, but that's reached a fever-pitch when it comes to the NFL Playoffs. Both in the Chiefs' Wild Card win over the Dolphins and the Divisional Round triumph over the Bills (though Jason Kelce may have stolen the spotlight from her a bit), Swift was in the forefront.
And that is again expected to be the case on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game as the Chiefs go on the road to M&T Bank Stadium for a date with the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens. A spot in Super Bowl 58 is on the line between these two teams and Swift should once again be in attendance, most likely in a box beside the Kelce family, the Mahomes family and other high-profile figures.
At some points, we've seen the Taylor Swift-related trash talk and barbs cross the line over recent weeks, something that Travis Kelce even addressed on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother. But as for Ravens fans, they have perfected the art and done so with class.
Namely, one artist, dlordink on Instagram, painted a mural of Swift, but with a catch: She's wearing a Lamar Jackson Ravens jersey.
Artist paints Taylor Swift mural with Chiefs newest superfan in Lamar Jackson jersey
Now, this is the good, old-fashioned trash-talking that just about anyone could get behind.
There's nothing crass, nothing vulgar, and nothing crossing the line here, which is refreshing to see. This is just the implication that, even if Swift is dating Travis Kelce, she's still a bigger fan of Lamar Jackson according to this mural. You have to love the creativity behind that! And adding the "Bad Blood (Taylor's Version)" to the Instagram Reel was a stroke of genius.
Unfortunately, there are sure to be some unkind things said to Kelce and Swift during Sunday's AFC Championship Game. No fan base bats 1.000 when it comes to having the right type of fans. Having said that, as far as the pregame jabs go, it's going to be hard for anyone to top this mural and the biggest story for the Chiefs this season.