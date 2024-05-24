4 teams that should buy low on Kyle Kuzma
A recent report stated that the Wizards were open to trading Kyle Kuzma at the deadline but couldn't find a deal they liked because their asking price was too high. This offseason the Wizards are likely to bottom out further and prioritize developing their young wings. As such Kuzma might be on the trade block once again this time for a cheaper price.
Additionally, the 28-year forward has three years left on his four-year, $90 million contract which appears to be great value considering his play and the cap increasing. Kuzma's services as a versatile scoring forward would be extremely valuable to several teams.
4. Golden State Warriors
The Warriors are in desperate need of a talent upgrade if they hope to be competitive in the West. While the emergence of Jonathan Kuminga gave them an extra boost offensively, they still need another shot-creator and scorer, especially on the wing, making Kuzma a perfect fit as he is a consistent 20-point scorer.
This also gives the Warriors a chance to move Andrew Wiggins who is coming off a disastrous season. It's somewhat risky to trade a first-round pick in a move that doesn't guarantee you become a contender. However, that's a risk you can afford to take when you have already won four championships and have a player as special as Steph Curry getting older. Ultimately, this move would see the Warriors enter the playoff picture once again, making it well worth it.
3. Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers are mainly focused on landing a top free agent with their projected $60 million in cap space. However, if they are unable to land a star free agent Kuzma would be a great consolation prize.
In this scenario, the 76ers would be re-routing Buddy Hield via sign trade as the main player in return for Hield. The combination of picks would include whoever the 76ers take with the 16th overall pick which would likely entice the Wizards. Philly's biggest need is a forward next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, as Tobias Harris proved not to be a long-term fit. Kuzma would provide the Sixers with a consistent scoring and a solid third option. Adding Kuzma along with another player of his caliber or rounding out the roster with elite role players would allow the Sixers to truly compete in the East.
2. Houston Rockets
All signs point to the Rockets doubling down on their win-now talent and accelerating their timeline. A do-it-all-forward like Kuzma would be an ideal fit the Rockets established core. Adding Kuzma would solidify the Rockets as a legit playoff squad.
Kuzma would compliment Alperen Sengun nicely and the two-man game potential is intriguing. Both Sengun and Fred Van-Vleet's playmaking could elevate Kuzma's offensive game. While Kuzma has never been anything more than an average defender he has the tools to be good on that end of the floor. Ime Udoka's system would be the best chance for Kuzma to unlock his defensive potential.
1. Sacramento Kings
The Kings had rumored interest in Kuzma at the deadline and should definitely pursue him this offseason. Sacramento is clearly a piece or two away from truly competing and upgrading the Harrison Barnes spot is a position of need.
Kuzma would fit in perfectly with the Kings — he would compliment the De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis pair nicely, giving them a legit third option on offense. Additionally, his fit next to young wing Keegan Murray is intriguing. Adding a three-level scorer like Kuzma could see the Kings' offense return to the elite level it was at in 2022-23 all while possibly elevating the Kings' below-average defense.