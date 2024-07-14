2024 Paris Olympics Men's Basketball: Team USA roster, group schedule, dates and more
The 2024 Paris Olympics are right around the corner and that means we'll have NBA-playoff intensity level basketball soon. Team USA is poised to bring the best squad they can in what is being promoted as likely the most competitive Olympics tournament of all time. Here's everything you need to know about the Team USA men's basketball team.
Who is playing for Team USA?
Following the last-minute swap of Kawhi Leonard for Derrick White, the Team USA roster is all but set for the 2024 Paris Olympics. LeBron James is the headliner alongside Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant. Durant has not been an active participant in Team USA's training camp and practices to this point but is still expected to be ready to go for the Olympics.
Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis, and Bam Adebayo will be a part of the Paris squad as well, with Derrick White and Tyrese Haliburton filling out the final roster spots. Sixers center Embiid is a key and somewhat controversial addition to the squad.
Embiid was born in Cameroon, cleared to play for France, and opted for Team USA. The move has drawn him plenty of ire from the online crowd who, well, tends to not like anyone but should be a major boon for Team USA which has struggled to compete with the size top international squads have in the past such as Serbia with Nikola Jokic and France with Rudy Gobert and now Victor Wembanyama.
When does Team USA play?
Basketball at the Olympics will begin on Saturday, July 27 but Team USA will not play their opening game until Sunday, July 28 when they face Nikola Jokic and Serbia in a marquee matchup between two teams pushing for the gold medal. Team USA and Serbia are in Group C which also features Puerto Rico and South Sudan.
Team USA will face Sotuh Sudan on Wednesday, July 31 and close group play against Puerto Rico on Saturday, August 3. The quarterfinals will be played on Tuesday, August 6, the semifinals on Thursday, August 8 and the medal games on Saturday, August 10.
Who coaches Team USA?
Team USA will be coached by Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr. His staff includes Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, as well as Gonzaga men's basketball head coach Mark Few.
Men's 5x5 basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics will tip-off on Saturday, July 27 with Australia facing Spain. FanSided will have all the coverage you need to follow the tournament!