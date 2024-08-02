3 teams who should beat Lakers to the punch and trade for Jerami Grant
Recent NBA rumors suggest the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to trade both Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons. On a recent episode of the "Jacked Ramsays" podcast Trail Blazers reporter Danny Marang mentioned the Blazers had a deal in place where Grant would be sent to the Los Angeles Lakers before negotiations fell through. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports the Lakers are still actively pursuing Grant.
Despite, the Lakers known interest in Grant there are several teams who could trade for him. Grant is a big wing who offers high-level 3-point shooting, secondary creation and defense; as a result, he could be valuable to many teams looking to jump up the standings. Let's dive into three possible destinations for Grant.
3. San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs have significant upgrades this offseason by adding veterans Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes. These moves gave Victor Wembanyama a more talented surrounding roster while addressing the main needs of shooting and playmaking. But why not double down and further accelerate the timeline? Grant's shooting and defense make him a natural fit next to Wemby — notably, he shot 40 percent from 3-point range last season. Additionally, his all-around scoring and shot-creation abilities would greatly elevate the Spurs offense.
At first glance giving up this might seem like a lot to give up for Grant. However, despite Keldon Johnson being a talented 24-year-old wing his lack of playmaking and inconsistent 3-point shooting make him a challenging fit next to Wemby.
The Blazers are reportedly asking for two first-round picks in exchange for Grant and the Spurs have a plethora of future first-rounders. After a down-season, the Blazers could help rejuvenate Johnson's career who still remains a skilled finisher and creator. Getting a talented young wing along with two first-round picks for Grant is a great return. Ultimately, this could be the best Grant-trade for all sides.
2. Sacramento Kings
The Kings made one of the most surprising moves of the offseason by landing DeMar DeRozan. His fit with the Kings has been controversial with some arguing it's a poor fit to due his limitations as a shooter and defender. Others argue it doesn't matter as he is an elite wing creator.
Regardless, the Kings might not be done making moves. Adding Grant would alleviate many of the spacing and defensive concerns around DeRozan's fit.
With this move, the Kings would be going on all-in this offseason and quite possibly move into the upper echelon of Western Conference teams. The Kings would now have a projected starting lineup of De'Aaron Fox, DeRozan, Grant, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis. From both a fit and talent standpoint Grant would be a massive upgrade for the Kings.
Versatility and improved spacing are two things that stand out with this new look lineup. Grant's fit next budding young wing Keegan Murray is particularly exciting. The Blazers' main appeal of this trade would be securing future draft assets as opposed to any real talent.
1. Golden State Warriors
While the Warriors struck out on Paul George and likely Lauri Markkanen, Grant would be the perfect consolation prize. The Warriors' unwillingness to include Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski in any big-name trade is a key reason why they haven't made a move yet. However, Grant would come at a cheaper price. In this proposal, the Warriors give up Moses Moody, two first-round picks, a future second pick, and Andrew Wiggins to match the salaries.
This trade would allow the Warriors to upgrade their roster in a meaningful way without giving up too many of their young players or picks. Furthermore, getting rid of Andrew Wiggins' contract is an added bonus.
Grant would be an ideal fit with the Warriors' giving them a 20-point-per-game scorer next to Steph Curry. Grant's defense and floor spacing add to his potential fit with the Warriors. For the Blazers this move allows them to fully bottom out and prepare for the 2025 draft. Moody has upside as a 22-year-old wing, and the combination of picks makes this a really solid return.