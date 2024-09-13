3 teams who can help the Jets solve their Haason Reddick problem
Haason Reddick is incredible. He's one of the A-tier edge rushers in the NFL, just behind the S-tier edge rushers like Micah Parsons, TJ Watt and Myles Garrett. Reddick has reached double-digit sacks in each of the last four seasons while forcing 13 fumbles in that span as well.
So when the New York Jets made a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire Reddick earlier this year, it seemed as though the Jets had landed a superstar to add to their scary defensive front. But following a messy contract dispute, Reddick has already requested a trade from the Jets before ever suiting up with the team.
The Jets would be better off passing this headache on to the next team at this point. But what three teams would be willing to come help the Jets solve their Haason Reddick problem?
3. Chicago Bears
The first team to look into is the Chicago Bears. In Week 1, the Bears made it quite apparent that they're going to lean heavily on their defense. Adding an edge rusher like Reddick would turn a good defense into a great one.
Rich Cimini and other ESPN NFL analysts put together a few hypothetical Reddick trades, connecting the Bears to him in the process.
"The Bears have been in the pass-rush market for a while. They were close to trading for Matthew Judon but weren't willing to give him a new contract (whereas Atlanta, which pulled off the trade, seems willing to engage in contract talks later in the season)," Cimini wrote. "Reddick's desire for a new deal could give Chicago pause, but if his holdout lingers to the trade deadline, his only choice would be to play the remainder of his deal on a new team."
The only holdup here is the fact that Chicago wasn't willing to give Judon a new contract. If they make a trade for Reddick, they will need to be willing to give him the big contract that he wants or else he would continue to sit out as he's done up until this point.
2. Atlanta Falcons
Team number two on the list is the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta has a solid defense led by Grady Jarrett up front and a daunting safety duo back deep. But it appears as though they're going to need to lean on their defense much more than anybody anticipated.
Kirk Cousins was brought in to be the team's saving grace on offense after years of poor play from the position. In his Falcons debut, Cousins didn't perform great. But worse than that, Cousins' Achillies, which he had torn last year, didn't look to be fully under him. He made a few throws that lacked velocity and began showing red flags for that surgically operated leg.
So it's obvious the Falcons would need to lean on their defense more this year than they expected coming into the year. There's not a better defender available on the market right now than Reddick. He could come and and instantly make a difference for the Falcons, once again propelling the team to the top of the projected NFC South standings.
If the Falcons can find the money for him, they absolutely should go trade the draft capital that it would take to acquire Reddick from the Jets.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
This is just another example of the rich getting richer. The Kansas City Chiefs are always looking to improve, and in their pursuit of a three peat, they would stop at nothing to win the Super Bowl. Even if that means making a blockbuster trade and finding the money to extend Reddick.
Rich Cimini and the NFL analysts at ESPN put together a hypothetical three team trade that would land Reddick in Kansas City. This deal sends Davante Adams to the Jets, George Karlaftis, Allen Lazard and picks to the Raiders and Reddick and a pick to the Chiefs.
"Kansas City is trying to three-peat and could upgrade from Karlaftis -- who had 10.5 sacks a year ago but has never come close to even an average pass rush win rate -- to Reddick, a bona fide disruptor, through just a pick swap and some added money," Cimini wrote. "The trade would be contingent on a new contract for Reddick (Kansas City isn't making the same mistake the Jets did), but at this point, the Chiefs would be saving him from a situation he doesn't want to be in, so his leverage is minimal."
This specific trade is a long shot. But the idea behind sending Reddick to the Chiefs is far from a long shot. Besides a few big contracts, most of Kansas City's roster is on team friendly deals. They could use their extra money to extend Reddick long term, seperating themselves as favorites to win yet another Super Bowl.