Tennessee helmet decal beautifully honors victims devastated by Hurricane Helene in Appalachia
By Austen Bundy
Last week, Hurricane Helene devastated the Southeastern U.S. with the death toll topping 200 people as of Thursday, per the Associated Press. The football community has come together in the wake of the destruction, pledging donations and spreading awareness for the thousands who were impacted.
Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers will wear a special decal on the back of their helmets to honor the victims of the storm's devastation.
In a post on X, the team posted a photo of the decal which says "Mountain Strong" and depicts mountains reminiscent of those outside Knoxville and in the Appalachia region which was hit hardest locally.
Tennessee honors victims of Hurricane Helene with helmet decal
In the same post, Tennessee included a link for people to follow to learn more about the organizations they are affiliated with in supporting the storm's victims.
"Our thoughts are with those affected by the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene, and we understand as Tennessee Volunteers the call to serve our neighbors," the website states.
Ashville, N.C., which sits roughly 130 miles East of Knoxville, was one of the cities hit hardest by the storm's flooding.
The rest of the football world is stepping up to help as well. Thursday, the NFL's Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield announced they were donating a combined $100k to Team Rubicon in its efforts to help those affected in the Tampa Bay and Atlanta areas, near where the storm made landfall.
ESPN's College GameDay also announced it was pledging $600k to relief efforts, $100k of which was added on by host Pat McAfee after a student successfully made a second-chance field goal in his weekly kicking contest.
Tennessee also noted its staff will be displaying QR codes at all athletic events in order to spread awareness and offer supporters a way to donate online to relief efforts.