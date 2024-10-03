Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield both won Thursday Night Football hours before kickoff
By Austen Bundy
Fans will be looking forward to seeing quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield duke it out on the gridiron Thursday night but in the grand scheme of things, they reminded us there are things much more important than football.
Thursday afternoon, Mayfield posted on X to announce he and Cousins had come together to donate $50,000 each to Team Rubicon's disaster relief efforts in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in the Southeast last week.
"In the wake of Hurricane Helene, countless lives have been profoundly impacted across the Southeastern United States," Mayfield said in a video message announcing the donations and asking for others to chip in as well. "The destruction was severe, leaving many families struggling to find shelter and basic necessities."
Baker Mayfield and Kirk Cousins make a difference before Thursday Night Football
Cousins also appeared in the video message, praising Team Rubicon's efforts to help those struggling after the storm's destruction.
"They have volunteers who are on the front lines getting their hands dirty, getting involved to do all the work that it takes to clean up," he said. "We want to bring a call to action to encourage all of you to also help give what you can."
Team Rubicon's disaster relief operation was launched Sept. 27 in four different states, helping more than 35 communities as of Sept. 30. According to the Associated Press, the death toll from Helene has topped 200 victims as of Thursday, making it the deadliest storm to hit the mainland U.S. since Katrina in 2005.
"We stand with those who have been affected, honoring the lives lost and the families that are still in distress," Mayfield continued. "Together we can make a difference."
Cousins and Mayfield will face off on "Thursday Night Football," leading their respective Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South rivalry game. The areas surrounding the two cities were some of the hardest hit by the storm.