Tennessee player inexcusably shoves Arkansas fan to ground during field-storming
Tennessee football suffered a tough setback on Saturday, falling on the road to Arkansas in its first loss of the year. The previously high-flying Volunteers offense struggled to get out of neutral for much of the night, with star quarterback Nico Iamaleava throwing for just 156 yards on 28 attempts, and the Razorbacks managed to make several big plays on offense down the stretch to pull the upset — and throw the SEC and College Football Playoff pictures into even more chaos. What looked like it was shaping up to be a dream season for the Vols now feels a lot more treacherous, especially with games against Alabama and Georgia still on tap.
But while it was a bad night on the field for Tennessee, things got even worse after the final whistle, as a chaotic field-storming lead to some inexcusable conduct.
Tennessee's Omari Thomas shoves Arkansas fan to the ground during field storming
Try as the SEC might, there was no hope of keeping Arkansas fans off the field after the clock hit zero on Saturday night. And as people streamed out of the stands, Tennessee defensive lineman Omari Thomas was caught on video shoving one of them to the ground as the Vols made their way to the locker room.
Field-stormings are always a combustible situation, especially for the losing team: It's a long walk from the field to the tunnel, with very little separating you from throngs of opposing fans who are all too eager to rub that big win in your face. None of that context comes close to excusing Thomas' actions here, though: The Arkansas fan in question doesn't seem to interact with Thomas in any way, and is just trying to make his way to the middle of the field when he gets pushed to the ground.
To his credit, Thomas seemed to realize as much the next day, issuing an apology on X on Monday afternoon. "I apologize for my actions during the chaotic postgame scene," Thomas wrote. "Even though we got run into multiple times by fans while trying to exit the field, that doesn't condone my actions or define my character. I sincerely apologize. I wish Arkansas and their fans all the best."
Thomas surely did get bumped into plenty while trying to make his way off the field; again, these situations are not easy to manage. But he's right that that's no excuse for the way he handled himself: Thomas seemed to shove first and ask questions later, hardly even looking to see who he was pushing in the first place. It's incumbent on athletes to keep their cool, just as it's incumbent on fans not to step over the line while trying to enjoy themselves. The fan in question kept up his end of the bargain, but Thomas very much didn't. Hopefully he uses this as a learning experience moving forward.