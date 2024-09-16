Tennessee’s unprecedented dominance should vault Vols in CFB rankings
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to be possibly playoff contenders and their offensive dominance led by Nico Iamalevla is a huge reason why.
As noted by Brett Edgerton of ESPN, Tennessee has outscored opponents 191-13 in their first three games of the season. They are +178, which is an SEC record.
Tennessee, who is currently ranked sixth in the AP poll is dreaming big as Nico Iamaleava continues to dazzle fans with his play. The freshman has thrown for nearly 700 yards and six touchdowns on the season with the program having hints of their 11-win 2022 season that resulted in an Orange Bowl victory.
It should be noted that Iamaleava has spent some time on the bench for the best reason as head coach Josh Heupel has rested the starters for chunks of the game with the score being completely out of reach. The program has beaten one ranked squad so far this season with the Volunteers easily taking care of NC State in Week 2 of the season behind a 200+ passing yard day from the freshman QB.
Although two of the three games were tune up games against Kent State and Chattanooga respectively, the school has looked downright phenomenal on the offensive end of the ball.
As the Volunteers get set to play against Oklahoma in a ranked matchup, it's fair to say that the team dominance should vault the Vols in the CFB rankings if the school can beat the Sooners this week.
With Georgia and Alabama coming later on in the season, the Volunteers likely need to win this game against Oklahoma if they want a safe chance at making the 12-team playoff this season. Outside of their game against Oklahoma, the squad doesn't have many games to prove themselves with Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Kentucky making up the rest of their in-conference schedule.
As the Volunteers look to make the playoff this season, the program hopes that the team's offense continues to soar for the rest of the season.