Teresa Weatherspoon named head coach for the Chicago Sky
The Chicago Sky struck gold with the recent hiring of WNBA legend Teresa Weatherspoon as their new head coach.
Tuesday morning the Chicago Sun-Times' Annie Costabile reported that the Chicago Sky are finalizing a deal to hire Teresa Weatherspoon as their next head coach.
Weatherspoon served as a New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach from 2020-23. She, along with Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, were constantly in the conversations about becoming the first woman to be an NBA head coach.
The Texas native will be The Sky's seventh head coach in franchise history. She will be replacing former head coaches James Wade and Emre Vatansever (interim).
TW is a five-time WNBA All-Star, four-time All-WNBA Second Team recipient, and an Olympic gold medalist.
Weatherspoon played with the New York Liberty from 1997-2003 and one season with the Los Angeles Sparks (2004). She also coached in multiple capacities at Louisiana Tech and she was the assistant for three years with the Pelicans.
The future of the Sky in the Windy City
The WNBA legend will be inheriting a Chicago lineup that features a newly extended Kahleah Copper, Marina Mabrey, Elizabeth Williams, and Dana Evans. The Sky finished the 2023 season in eighth place with an 18-22 record.
Despite all of the moving parts with Wade leaving the franchise and losing two key pieces from the 2021 championship roster, the Sky were able to clinch a playoff spot. However, they would lose 2-0 to the Aces in the opening round of the playoffs.
The hiring of Weatherspoon will be great for this organization because of her ability to develop talent. She is largely responsible for Zion Williamson getting in shape and developing his skills.
Chicago selected a coach who is battle-tested, knows the game, and can connect with the players. The Windy City is in for a ride and has a bright future head.