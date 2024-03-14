Texans ensure Joe Mixon won't be a one-year rental with extension: Contract details, grade
After trading for Joe Mixon, the Houston Texans made sure the running back would not leave after the upcoming season by signing him to a contract extension.
By Scott Rogust
There was tons of movement in the running back market this offseason, free agency in particular. At the opening of the free agency window, fans saw the signings of Saquon Barkley with the Philadelphia Eagles, Josh Jacobs with the Green Bay Packers, Austin Ekeler with the Washington Commanders, and D'Andre Swift with the Chicago Bears.
The Cincinnati Bengals decided to move on from running back Joe Mixon, in favor of signing Zack Moss to a two-year, $8 million deal. Initially expected to be released,Mixon was instead traded to the Houston Texans in exchange for the No. 224 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Mixon was under contract for just the 2024 season, appearing to be a rental move for the Texans, who are looking to build off a strong first season with head coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud. But on Wednesday, the Texans avoided the potential scenario of losing Mixon next offseason by signing the running back to a contract extension.
Texans prevent one-and-done season with Joe Mixon after extension: Contract details, grades
According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans signed Mixon to a three-year, $27 million contract, with $13 million guaranteed.
The Texans had Devin Singletary lead the way on a one-year deal this past season. Singletary did have a career year, running for 898 yards. But the running game could still need improvement. In the regular season, the Texans averaged 96.9 rushing yards per game, which ranks 11th-lowest in the NFL.
After the season, Singletary left via free agency and signed with the New York Giants on a three-year, $16.5 million deal. Mixon is an upgrade over Singletary in Houston. Not only is Mixon great in the running game, but he can contribute just as effectively in the passing game.
This past season, Mixon ran for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns on 257 carries while catching 52 passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns on 64 carries.
In seven seasons with the Bengals, Mixon recorded 6,412 rushing yards and 49 rushing touchdowns on 1,571 carries while catching 283 passes for 2,139 yards and 13 touchdowns on 347 targets.
Mixon is one of the top running backs in the game. the Texans being able to not only trade for the running back but also add another three years to his contract is a huge plus for them. The Texans showed they are building a special team that could very well be a Super Bowl contender. Keeping Mixon around will do the team wonders and help take some pressure off Stroud's shoulders.