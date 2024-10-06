Texans need to feature Robert Woods upon WR’s return for obvious reason
By Quinn Everts
Robert Woods has been productive during every stop of his NFL journey. The 32-year-old has been a reliable wide receiver for more than a decade, recording over 8,000 career receiving yards with four teams. The current Texans wideout has been dealing with a foot injury early this week, but is expected to play in Week 5 as the Texans take on the Buffalo Bills, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.
So far this season, Woods has recorded just three catches for 28 yards. The emergence of Nico Collins as a top-tier wide receiver and the addition of longtime Buffalo Bill Stefon Diggs has mitigated Woods' role in a now-crowded Texans offense.
Last season, his first with Houston, Woods caught 40 passes for 426 yards and one touchdown. That was the lowest yardage output of Woods' career, and it appears he's trending in that direction again, mostly because there just aren't enough targets in Houston for Collins, Diggs, Tank Dell and Woods. So why not see if there are any takers out there in need of a veteran wide receiver presence?
Robert Woods could draw attention on the trade market
Though he's not the high-end receiver he was in Los Angeles in the prime of his career — Woods caught 23 touchdowns in five years as a Ram — he still likely has something in the tank, and could be more helpful on a team that lacks wide receiver depth.
In a receiver trade market that looks very shallow after Davante Adams, Woods could command a draft pick for Houston, which doesn't have much need for the veteran at this point. It won't be the kind of draft pick Davante Adams (or perhaps even Darius Slayton) commands, but Woods has been good enough for long enough to pique the interest of teams around the league.
Does a (sort of) homecoming to Los Angeles make sense? The Chargers have gotten some immediate production from rookie Ladd McConkey but lack depth at the position. Maybe Baltimore would be interested in some extra help for Lamar Jackson. Kansas City still needs some receiver help after Rashee Rice's injury.
Numerous competitive teams around the league would benefit from another reliable set of hands, and Woods can still provide that.
Week 5 is a "revenge game" for multiple Texans receivers
The "Stefon Diggs Revenge Game" is how Houston's Week 5 matchup with Buffalo has been tagged. While that is definitely the flashy storyline, it's a revenge game (of sorts) for Woods, who spent the first four seasons of his career in Buffalo. He caught over 200 passes as a Bill.
As the veteran returns to where his career started, he might also be auditioning for teams around the league who are searching through opposing rosters for wide receiver assistance.