Texas A&M torching Missouri creates a bigger CFP threat than you realize
Week 6 of the 2024 college football season didn’t have the most hyped matchups, but there were some games worth watching. One of them was the only top-25 matchup of the week between No. 9 Missouri and No. 25 Texas A&M or at least we thought.
The Aggies came out on fire, meanwhile, the Tigers were completely flat. Texas A&M was hyped with quarterback Connor Weigman playing his first game of the season and it showed. After a 10-0 lead through the first quarter, the Aggies took a shocking 24-0 lead at halftime.
Unless Vanderbilt or Auburn upsets Alabama and Auburn, respectively, the Aggies’ domination over the Tigers might be the most shocking outcome in the first weekend of October.
We may not see the complete fall of a playoff contender in Missouri, even though they will drop hard, we could see a huge rise of one in Texas A&M.
Texas A&M is a bigger College Football Playoff threat than you realize
There is definitely a big difference in the way that the Aggies play under head coach Mike Elko as opposed to Jimbo Fisher in the past few seasons. The Aggies’ offense and defense were huge as it was the best team performance of the season.
At halftime, the Aggies had outgained the Tigers in total yards accumulated 305 to 79. With 11 minutes left to play, Weigman was nearly perfect in his first game back on the field by completing 18-of-22 of his passes for 276 yards. Texas A&M also rushed for 225 yards and five touchdowns on 31 carries.
Defensively, Missouri has been outmatched as star wide receiver Luther Burden III has been held to five receptions for 49 yards. The Aggies have accumulated five sacks and six tackles for loss.
The Aggies are dominating the Tigers in every angle possible. They have come a long way since the 23-13 loss to then-No. 7 Notre Dame in the season opener.
The Aggies are going to finish this game to proceed to a 5-1 overall record and a 3-0 in SEC play. They will be the only team with three SEC wins at this point of the season.
It gets even better for the Aggies as they become one of the teams to beat in the SEC without a killer schedule. The Aggies go on a bye week before taking on one of the worst teams in the SEC in Mississippi State (1-4). The following week, the Aggies will have a tough road test at No. 13 LSU (4-1), who might be in a tough battle with the Aggies and the Ole Miss Rebels next week.
Texas A&M then gets at South Carolina (3-1), New Mexico State (1-4) and at Auburn (2-3). It finishes the season with a rivalry game against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (5-0), but they get them at home.
If the Aggies finish the season winning their game against rival Texas, they have a likely clear path to the SEC Championship Game (can’t be certain without divisions, however). Even if they lose one more game to either LSU or Texas, they have a great statement of a college football playoff spot. The schedule is on their side and chaos is always running in the sport of college football.