Texas A&M coaching candidate refuses to address Aggies when asked about them
Someone is going to replace Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Could it possibly be this head coach?
By John Buhler
As the Texas A&M Aggies look to replace Jimbo Fisher with a long-term solution at head coach, you better believe that the A&M athletic department will go big-game hunting. The Aggies did this the last time around in replacing Kevin Sumlin with Fisher by prying him out of Florida State. Even though the Aggies had a strong season during the COVID year, Fisher never did get A&M over the top in the SEC.
He may be collecting checks now in the biggest buyout of all time, but Texas A&M still needs to hire a new head coach, as well as give him enough resources to assemble a great staff. This is a job with a lot of upside, but also a lot of unrealistic expectations. You win big in College Station, you become a college football coaching legend. Should you fail or disappoint, you could become the next Fisher...
So when UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor was asked about him potentially interviewing for the Texas A&M vacancy, the face of the Roadrunners did not exactly deny it. He went on to say that these rumors unfortunately took away from UTSA's senior night, including quarterback Frank Harris' last game at the Alamodome. The Roadrunners improved to 8-3 on the season by defeating USF, 49-21.
Here is the clip of Traylor not answering the question about him possibly interviewing for the A&M gig.
It may be a level up for the Group of Five head coach, but Traylor may be the perfect fit for Texas A&M.
Jeff Traylor did not exactly deny if he interviewed for Texas A&M position
Look. If Traylor did interview with Texas A&M, so what? He may be doing an incredible job in transforming UTSA from a nothing brand into a top-tier Group of Five program, but this is Texas A&M, and the Aggies play in the SEC. Admittedly, it would be hard to leave something special like what Traylor has built at UTSA, but you cannot put a price on the financial resources that Texas A&M has.
Although there are other strong candidates out there for the Aggies to consider, I kind of like the Traylor fit, to be honest. They need a man of substance, one who just wins. Sumlin and Fisher sold a lot of sizzle, but did not bring home the bacon. You can argue that no Power Five program does less with more than Texas A&M. With in-state rival Texas joining the SEC next year, they cannot get lapped.
Ultimately, I would guess that if Traylor is indeed going to take the Texas A&M job, he would coach the Roadrunners in their regular-season finale vs. Tulane. If they were to beat the Green Wave and go to the AAC Championship Game, he would probably coach in that, too. Since UTSA has three losses on the season, they will not win the Group of Five, so Traylor would then be free to go to A&M if he wants.
Even if it is true or not, the rumor of Texas A&M at least interviewing Traylor is good for both parties.