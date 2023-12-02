Texas fans troll Brett Yormark with boos, ‘SEC’ chant after Big 12 title win
"S-E-C!" shout the Big 12 champions.
The "Texas is back" conversation is now irrelevant. Texas is the Big 12 champion and the Longhorns may be heading to the College Football Playoff. They've given themselves the chance at least.
On Saturday, Texas blasted Oklahoma State 49-21 to seal the deal on their final Big 12 title before they leave for the SEC in 2024. And guess who had to hand them the trophy: Big 12 commissioner Brett Yorkmark, who made it very clear earlier this year that he'd hate to see the Longhorns win the conference.
Naturally, Texas fans at AT&T Stadium took the opportunity to troll Yormark.
Texas fans chant "S-E-C" at Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark
Yormark spent the summer taking shots at Texas and Oklahoma for deciding to leave the conference for the SEC. So it should come as no surprise that the Longhorns aren't his biggest fans. Those boos were self-inflicted.
Oklahoma State had the chance to prevent either the Longhorns or Sooners from leaving with the Big 12 title. The Cowboys kept Oklahoma out of the Big 12 Championship Game with their win over BYU last week but they were utterly outmatched in the championship game against Texas.
Texas led 21-7 after the first quarter thanks to three touchdown passes from Quinn Ewers. The quarterback finished with four touchdowns and 452 yards in an emphatic performance. The Longhorns piled on in the second half as Keilan Robinson exploded for a 57-yard touchdown run and punched in another score from 11 yards out in the fourth quarter.
Now Steve Sarkisian's squad will await their College Football Playoff fate. Washington's victory over Oregon in the Pac-12 title game on Friday night essentially punched their ticket. The results of the ACC title game between Florida State and Louisville, the Big Ten title game between Michigan and Iowa and the SEC title game between Georgia and Alabama will decide whether Texas can leapfrog their way into the Top 4 on Sunday.