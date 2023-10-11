Who the Texas Rangers should be rooting for in the other ALDS series
One reason why the Texas Rangers should be rooting for either the Houston Astros or Minnesota Twins in the other ALDS matchup.
By Curt Bishop
For the first time since 2011, the Texas Rangers have punched their ticket to the ALCS. They'll await the winner of the series between the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins, a series which could be decided as soon as today.
The Astros are one win away from returning to the ALCS for the seventh-straight season. If they win, they'll host the Rangers in the first two games of the ALCS. However, the Twins have Joe Ryan on the mound Wednesday and could force a Game 5, setting up a classic matchup between Pablo Lopez and Justin Verlander.
Everything has still yet to be decided, but it will certainly be interesting to see what happens.
Still, an important question to ask is who the Rangers should be pulling for in the Astros-Twins series. Though Houston is one win away from the ALCS, the series is far from over. The ALCS will certainly be an exciting matchup, regardless of who wins the series between Houston and Minnesota.
The road won't be easy for the Rangers as they look to reach the World Series for the first time since 2011.