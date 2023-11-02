Texas Rangers World Series gear: Where to buy shirts, hats and more
The Texas Rangers are World Series champions! Here is how to buy their World Series hats and shirts, courtesy of the official suppliers.
By Mark Powell
The Texas Rangers won the World Series in five games over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Texas celebrated on the field and in the locker room, but wasn't allowed near the pool -- no that is a sacred place for these snakes. It would appear the Rangers obliged, and instead partied with teammates wherever they were allowed to do so.
The Rangers surprised us all after a disappointing end to the regular season in which they relinquished the AL West lead to the Houston Astros. Yet, Texas eventually surpassed doubters' expectations, winning the Wild Card and Divisional Series in preparation for a matchup against those same Astros.
Texas defeated Houston in seven games, winning two hotly-contested matchups against Dusty Baker's group at Minute Maid Park in the process to end the series. Once the World Series came around, Texas was the heavy favorite for good reason.
Where to buy Texas Rangers World Series hats and shirts
For Rangers fans looking to celebrate their World Series title pretty much immediately, Fanatics.com is your best bet to find all the gear you are looking for. Fanatics offers hats, shirts, pins and all sorts of memorabilia to commemorate the first World Series in Texas Rangers history.
Considering how long Rangers fans have waited for this moment, the time is now to jump on such an opportunity. Who knows whether Texas will be in position to win again next season? Free agents such as Jordan Montgomery, Aroldis Chapman and Andrew Heaney could very well leave the team. Montgomery, for one, is expected to receive plenty of interest from his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals. Robert Murray discussed this rumor just a few weeks back.
"Jordan Montgomery will be expensive, especially as he continues to pitch like a frontline starter for the Texas Rangers. But the Cardinals know Montgomery, have actively pursued left-handed pitching in recent seasons, and ultimately acquired the left-hander from the New York Yankees for outfielder Harrison Bader at the 2022 trade deadline...Clearly the Cardinals like Montgomery. He was their best pitcher when he was in St. Louis...It would not be a surprise to see the Cardinals pursue Montgomery again this winter, and a reunion makes total sense for both sides," Murray wrote.
It's easy to see why Rangers fans would accept this championship with a grain of salt. Yet, ownership invested, and they should be rewarded for such things.