Texas trolled Brett Yormark in the most perfect way after beating Texas Tech
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark openly rooted for Texas Tech against Texas. So the Longhorns threw his words back at him with the ultimate troll.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark made no effort to hide his bias against the Texas Longhorns over the summer when he spoke at a Texas Tech booster club event. But Texas got the last laugh.
Back in August, Yormark let the crowd know that he'd be in Austin for the Longhorns' game against Texas Tech. He urged Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire to "take care of business."
Well, Texas was the only one taking care of business on Friday night, trouncing their Big 12 rivals for the final time, 57-7.
After the game, the Longhorns saw an opportunity to troll the commissioner and they took it.
Texas had the perfect troll for Brett Yormark
The big screen at DKR played the clip of Yormark's speech to rousing boos from the crowd. Then came a title card saying, "See y'all in Arlington."
The Big 12 Championship Game is played in Arlington. The victory over Tech punched Texas' ticket with the chance to exit the conference on top.
Texas and Oklahoma will both be leaving for the SEC next season, hence the bitterness from Yormark, who definitely didn't want to see the Longhorns at the top of the standings come the end of November.
The Longhorns won't know their title game opposition until Saturday. If Oklahoma State denies BYU bowl eligibility, the Cowboys will be heading to Arlington as well. If the Cougars topple OSU, then it'll be a rivalry rematch in the title game between Texas and Oklahoma.
Texas Tech was in the game in the first quarter, even though Texas jumped out to a 10-0 lead. A touchdown run from Behren Morton kept things close. However, the tide quickly changed. Jaydon Blue broke free for a 69-yard touchdown run at the very start of the second quarter to restore the Longhorns' double-digit lead and they never looked back.