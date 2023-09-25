The best remaining EuroLeague free agents for the 2023-24 EuroLeague season
The EuroLeague season is almost here, but there's a lot of talent still left on the market. Here are the best remaining EuroLeague free agents ranked by FanSided.
EuroLeague free agents: 1. Daulton Hommes, last played for Baskonia
Daulton Hommes would probably be in the NBA if not for his drastic knee issues, but those unfortunately exist for him and it has significantly inhibited his career development. Now, he is currently still a EuroLeague free agent even though he’s coming off a very strong season for Baskonia.
Hommes scored 1.05 points per possession in spot-up scenarios last season, 1.38 off screens, 1.24 in transition, and 1.5 off of cuts per Synergy Sports. These are all very good overall rankings, albeit some of them on limited quantity. Regardless, what stands out here is that Hommes is primarily an off-ball scorer. He gets his offense by playing off of others. This is what made him a perfect fit alongside Markus Howard and Darius Thompson last season, and why other EuroLeague teams should be pursuing him.
Players who can score without dominating the ball are a great asset to have in a league that shifts heavily in favor of pick-and-roll guards. If you need offense and don’t want to sign Dwayne Bacon because he’s an isolation-heavy player, then Hommes is your guy. Someone will snap him up eventually, and they will reap the rewards of the move.