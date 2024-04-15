The 73rd Hole: The Masters and the Tao of Max Homa
Max Homa didn't win The Masters. But he may have also defined the week at Augusta National.
Tied for the lead entering the weekend at The Masters, Max Homa was asked about his previous comments about trying to do too much in major championships, particularly early, and how that has contributed to his overall lack of success historically in golf's four biggest tournaments. His response was perfection, not just for golf, but in life as well.
"I would give most of that to those thoughts just of not needing to be better than I am," Homa said. "I wrote something in my journal yesterday that said 'however good I am is however good I am, I don't don't need to try to be better than I am, and just see where that takes me.' Maybe it's winning this and maybe it's not, and I'm okay with that. I know what I put into this game, trying to get every ounce back doesn't really work, and I've tried that part."
Homa did not go on to win the Green Jacket. That honor belonged to Scottie Scheffler, who captured his second win at The Masters in the last three years, and did so in dominant fashion. Homa, for his part, shot a 1-over 73 in the final round to finish tied for third (albeit with some bad luck with a bush on the 12th hole).
But even without a win, even without the hardware, Homa defined the 2024 Masters Tournament, whether he realized it or not.
The Masters was defined by the Tao of Max Homa
Winning in professional golf, particularly in major championships, is by no means easy. There were 89 players in the field at The Masters. There will be upwards of 150 at the PGA Championship, US Open, and Open Championship later this year. Being the best among that many other elite golfers on a given week takes the right amount of skill, preparation, mentality, and yes, luck.
Scottie Scheffler did that, and has done that quite often over the past two years. His first PGA Tour win came at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open that February. He's now won nine times since then, including his two wins at The Masters, becoming the first player to ever win THE PLAYERS Championship back-to-back, and much more. He's verging on affirming his place among the historically great runs in the game of golf at the highest level.
The one thing that stands out with Scheffler, though, is that he embodies precisely what Homa spoke about going into his final round. After his victory on Sunday while wearing his Green Jacket, he spoke about being complete in his identity and wishing that he didn't want to win as badly as he does, yet mentioned that his "victory" was found in his faith.
Regardless of your religious beliefs, there is an undeniable quiet confidence in Scheffler's identity that clearly stems from his faith, and even more so to speak on it with this particular platform. Even more so than that, though, we've also seen Scheffler's acceptance and belief in not needing to be better than he is in his game.
Scheffler arguably could've won close to 10 times in 2023 if he had been even an average putter. There's not a golf instructor in the world who would teach the footwork that the No. 1 golfer in the world displays. The now-two-time Masters winner has had the success he's had at Augusta National because he plays the game within his skillset and within himself.
Yes, he eventually switched to the mallet putter earlier in 2024, but Scheffler has been relentlessly true to himself. His swing is his swing. His preparation is how he likes to operate for the best chance at success and to be the best version of himself. His management of a golf tournament on the course comes down to him executing what he knows he can do, not trying to be someone he's not.
That's what Homa was speaking of going into the weekend at Augusta National, his first-ever while in contention at a major championship. Ironically, Scheffler embodied that mentality this week and has throughout his career. But it was also fascinating to see the two Top 3 finishers' reactions after the tournament on Sunday.
Scheffler, whose wife, Meredith, is expecting their first child in the next couple of weeks, admitted he was ready to get out of there and go home -- a wild thing to say while wearing the Green Jacket, but also once again speaking to that unwavering confidence in who he is.
"It's weird, golf is a deeply unsatisfying career," Scheffler said. "Like, all I'm thinking about right now is getting home. I'm just trying to answer your questions. I'm not even thinking about the green jacket right now. I just want to go home."
Even with Scheffler and Homa both clearly having the competitive nature to win, that security in themselves as golfers and human beings is still the driving force behind who they are and, subsequently, their success. And after the tournament, a heartbreaking result in light of not winning, Homa took to Instagram to express a similar sentiment, saying:
"Winning doesn’t always come with a trophy. Winning is fickle. Learning, working, growing, and progressing is the dream. I’d love to have won a green jacket today. It hurts. Losing sucks. But, with the right mindset, losing leads to better. And my goal in life is to constantly improve and see where that takes me. Hopefully that’s major championships, and maybe it’s not. I’m ok with either knowing that I’m doing everything I can to make it happen."
And to be sure, there were more remnants of Homa's poignant words. Ludvig Åberg, playing in his first Masters Tournament and actually his first-ever major championship, finished solo second in his maiden effort at Augusta National Golf Club. After his final round, he was asked about how he overcame mistakes and stayed in the fight. His quote was right in line with what we saw from Homa and Scheffler.
"Just keep playing, whatever happens," Åberg said.
So many times in the modern age of golf, players are chasing things. Bryson DeChambeau is the posterchild of always searching for more, bulking up and training his body for higher clubhead speeds and longer distance, 3D-printing his irons for The Masters, using a long-drive driver. Viktor Hovland, who missed the cut this week, came off of his best year yet in 2023 and winning the TOUR Championship and FedEx Cup and has blown up his swing looking for more. Rory McIlroy even admitted to falling too deep into a rabbit hole chasing more distance. And the list goes on.
Yet, the secret sauce may be that acceptance of oneself as a golfer, the confidence in the work, the practice, and the preparation, and an unshakable belief that all of that has made who you are good enough to win and get the job done.
Max Homa didn't win The Masters. But his words very much defined The Masters. And much like he said, I too have a sneaky suspicion that his time is coming on one of the biggest stages in golf.