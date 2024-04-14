Scottie Scheffler wins his second Green Jacket at The Masters: Golf world celebrates
Scottie Scheffler is on another planet right now, and that planet now hosts two Green Jackets.
Coming into The Masters this week, there was a small chance that Scottie Scheffler, by his own admission, he could withdraw from the tournament no matter his position. That's because he and his wife, Meredith, are expecting their first child. And though she's not due for a couple of weeks, if she went into labor, Scheffler had said he'd withdraw to go be there for the birth of his first child.
The other 88 players in the field at Augusta National Golf Club weren't so lucky as to have that happen.
Scheffler held the 54-hole lead by one stroke over Collin Morikawa with Max Homa and Ludvig Åberg two and three strokes, respectively, chasing him as well. But like we saw the first time when he won in 2022, it would take someone chasing down Scheffler, because the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world wasn't going to let the tournament slip out of his hands.
There were bogeys out there for Scheffler, sure. But when it came to making the big mistake always lurking at Augusta National, he avoided it. When it came to converting the scoring opportunities, he took advantage. And the result was a clean, championship-caliber round that left no doubt who the top player in golf and, more pressingly, at The Masters was.
And this time, it came without a grueling and inconsequential four-putt on the 72nd hole.
Scottie Scheffler is The Masters champion once again.
Golf World celebrates Scottie Scheffler winning The Masters a second time
With the dominance of Scheffler, the golf world on Twitter/X couldn't help but marvel at the generational greatness we're witnessing right now.
Perhaps the most incredible part of Scheffler's run over the past two years -- and that's saying something considering his statistical profile is on the level of prime Tiger Woods -- is that he didn't capture his first win on the PGA Tour until February 2022. He won his first Masters two months later. And he's won nine times overall since then while rarely finishing outside of the Top 10.
That deserves all the credit in the world, and speaks to his greatness.
But Scheffler has proven that he doesn't stop. And considering that his only victories in major championships to this point of the 27-year-old's career have come at The Masters, perhaps the next step is adding more hardware to the trophy case, perhaps from a US Open, PGA Championship, or Open Championship.