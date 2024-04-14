Fansided

Every golfer to ever win The Masters multiple times

Winning The Masters one time is historic, but capturing multiple Green Jackets is legendary.

By Cody Williams

The Masters
The Masters / Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages
Scottie Scheffler is set to join an elite club in the world of golf at The Masters. He came into Augusta National Golf Club as the favorite to win the 2024 tournament and, though that doesn't mean a thing if he doesn't go out and win it, he put himself in position to do just that as the 54-hole leader and with the moxie to finish it off on Sunday.

With winning The Masters in 2022 and then in 2024, Scheffler puts his name among a short list of players who have won multiple Masters Tournaments. Just winning once and feeling the Green Jacket slipped over your arms is the dream of every golfer. To do that more than once is the stuff of all-time greats.

And when you see who's accomplished that feat historically, that math checks out. But how many players have won multiple Masters? Who has the most wins? Who all has done it? We've got you covered with everything you need to know.

How many players have won The Masters multiple times?

There have been a total of 18 players who have won The Masters more than once in their careers. It's truly a mark of dominance in the game of golf to win this vaunted tournament multiple times, especially with the test that Augusta National Golf Club provides year after year. That's why you see the names like Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Phil Mickelson and many more, all of whom are the all-time pantheon of greats in golf, on the list of players to have multiple wins in this major championship.

Who has the most wins at The Masters?

Unsurprisingly, Jack Nicklaus has the record for the most wins at The Masters, capturing the Green Jacket on six different occasions. Perhaps even more impressive is the span of the Golden Bear's victories at Augusta National as he won his first in 1963 and won his last 23 years later in 1986. Tiger Woods, who has the second-most Masters wins in history, also accomplished a similar feat, winning his first in 1997 -- his first time playing the tournament as a professional -- and his most recent in 2019.

Every multi-time winner of The Masters

Here's a look at every multi-time champion at The Masters and the years in which they won their multiple Green Jackets.

Player Name

Masters Titles

Years Won

Jack Nicklaus

6

1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986

Tiger Woods

5

1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019

Arnold Palmer

4

1958, 1960, 1962, 1964

Jimmy Demaret

3

1940, 1947, 1950

Sam Snead

3

1949, 1952, 1954

Gary Player

3

1961, 1974, 1978

Nick Faldo

3

1989, 1990, 1996

Phil Mickelson

3

2004, 2006, 2010

Horton Smith

2

1934, 1936

Byron Nelson

2

1937, 1942

Ben Hogan

2

1951, 1953

Tom Watson

2

1977, 1981

Seve Ballesteros

2

1980, 1983

Bernhard Langer

2

1985, 1993

Ben Crenshaw

2

1984, 1995

Jose Maria Olazabal

2

1994, 1999

Bubba Watson

2

2012, 2014

Scottie Scheffler

2

2022, 2024

Prior to Scheffler, Bubba Watson was the most recent player to add his name to the illustrious list of multi-time Masters winners, winning the Green Jacket in two out of three years from 2012-14. The one note I would also add is that Horton Smith is a multi-time winner, but that should come with a caveat. He won the first iteration of The Masters in 1934 and then the third playing of the tournament in 1936, which was before we truly had the full encapsulation of the tournament that we see these days and for many years.

