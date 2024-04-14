Every golfer to ever win The Masters multiple times
Winning The Masters one time is historic, but capturing multiple Green Jackets is legendary.
Scottie Scheffler is set to join an elite club in the world of golf at The Masters. He came into Augusta National Golf Club as the favorite to win the 2024 tournament and, though that doesn't mean a thing if he doesn't go out and win it, he put himself in position to do just that as the 54-hole leader and with the moxie to finish it off on Sunday.
With winning The Masters in 2022 and then in 2024, Scheffler puts his name among a short list of players who have won multiple Masters Tournaments. Just winning once and feeling the Green Jacket slipped over your arms is the dream of every golfer. To do that more than once is the stuff of all-time greats.
And when you see who's accomplished that feat historically, that math checks out. But how many players have won multiple Masters? Who has the most wins? Who all has done it? We've got you covered with everything you need to know.
How many players have won The Masters multiple times?
There have been a total of 18 players who have won The Masters more than once in their careers. It's truly a mark of dominance in the game of golf to win this vaunted tournament multiple times, especially with the test that Augusta National Golf Club provides year after year. That's why you see the names like Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player, Phil Mickelson and many more, all of whom are the all-time pantheon of greats in golf, on the list of players to have multiple wins in this major championship.
Who has the most wins at The Masters?
Unsurprisingly, Jack Nicklaus has the record for the most wins at The Masters, capturing the Green Jacket on six different occasions. Perhaps even more impressive is the span of the Golden Bear's victories at Augusta National as he won his first in 1963 and won his last 23 years later in 1986. Tiger Woods, who has the second-most Masters wins in history, also accomplished a similar feat, winning his first in 1997 -- his first time playing the tournament as a professional -- and his most recent in 2019.
Every multi-time winner of The Masters
Here's a look at every multi-time champion at The Masters and the years in which they won their multiple Green Jackets.
Player Name
Masters Titles
Years Won
Jack Nicklaus
6
1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986
Tiger Woods
5
1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019
Arnold Palmer
4
1958, 1960, 1962, 1964
Jimmy Demaret
3
1940, 1947, 1950
Sam Snead
3
1949, 1952, 1954
Gary Player
3
1961, 1974, 1978
Nick Faldo
3
1989, 1990, 1996
Phil Mickelson
3
2004, 2006, 2010
Horton Smith
2
1934, 1936
Byron Nelson
2
1937, 1942
Ben Hogan
2
1951, 1953
Tom Watson
2
1977, 1981
Seve Ballesteros
2
1980, 1983
Bernhard Langer
2
1985, 1993
Ben Crenshaw
2
1984, 1995
Jose Maria Olazabal
2
1994, 1999
Bubba Watson
2
2012, 2014
Scottie Scheffler
2
2022, 2024
Prior to Scheffler, Bubba Watson was the most recent player to add his name to the illustrious list of multi-time Masters winners, winning the Green Jacket in two out of three years from 2012-14. The one note I would also add is that Horton Smith is a multi-time winner, but that should come with a caveat. He won the first iteration of The Masters in 1934 and then the third playing of the tournament in 1936, which was before we truly had the full encapsulation of the tournament that we see these days and for many years.