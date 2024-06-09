Fansided

The Memorial payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

How much prize money is on the line this week at Muirfield Village for the Memorial Tournament 2024?

By Cody Williams

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round / Michael Reaves/GettyImages
The trip to Jack's place, Muirfield Village Golf Club, for the Memorial Tournament is always special. Yes, it's a signature event on the PGA Tour schedule, which raises the stakes for the purse and prize money but also the prestige, but this is also a historic event with Jack Nicklaus playing a prominent role.

Stop us if you've heard this one before, though, but it was Scottie Scheffler who took control of the Memorial over the weekend and ultimately going into Sunday's final round with a four-shot lead. But with Collin Morikawa, Adam Hadwin and more playing great and trying to chase him down on a difficult, windy course, there was always the chance for Sunday drama in Dublin, OH.

As mentioned, though, the Memorial payout and prize money is some of the biggest we'll see on the PGA Tour this season. That's a lot on the line, especially heading into the U.S. Open. How much of a payday is in the balance? Let's take a look at a full breakdown of the purse and payout structure for this week at Muirfield Village.

The winner of the Memorial Tournament 2024 will receive a massive $4 million in prize money this week, which is just a hair more than the $3.6 million for the majority of signature events as there was a cut this week, the same case as at The Genesis and Arnold Palmer Invitational. It is, however, the same $20 million purse that's on the line this week at Muirfield Village that we've seen routinely at signature events throughout the 2024 PGA Tour season.

The Memorial payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Here's a breakdown of the Memorial payout for every finishing position among the 52 players to make the cut.

Finishing Position

the Memorial Tournament prize money

Winner

$4 million

2nd

$2.2 million

3rd

$1.4 million

4th

$1 million

5th

$840,000

6th

$760,000

7th

$700,000

8th

$646,000

9th

$600,000

10th

$556,000

11th

$514,000

12th

$472,000

13th

$430,000

14th

$389,000

15th

$369,000

16th

$349,000

17th

$329,000

18th

$309,000

19th

$289,000

20th

$269,000

21st

$250,000

22nd

$233,000

23rd

$216,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$184,000

26th

$168,000

27th

$161,000

28th

$154,000

29th

$147,000

30th

$140,000

31st

$133,000

32nd

$126,000

33rd

$119,000

34th

$114,000

35th

$109,000

36th

$104,000

37th

$99,000

38th

$94,000

39th

$90,000

40th

$86,000

41st

$82,000

42nd

$78,000

43rd

$74,000

44th

$70,000

45th

$66,000

46th

$62,000

47th

$58,000

48th

$56,000

49th

$54,000

50th

$52,000

51st

$51,000

52nd

$50,000

Every player who made the cut, save for amateur Jackson Koivun who will obviously not receive any money to maintain his eligibility at Auburn, will make at least $50,000 this week, which speaks to the immense prize money hanging in the balance when it comes to these signature events.

But it's also not just the winner who will see seven figures in terms of their payout this week as all four of the top finishers will clear that mark. Moreover, everyone inside the Top 36 this week will get a six-figure payday hitting the bank account.

The winner of the Memorial will also receive a massive 700 FedEx Cup points, which can go a long way for everyone -- except for maybe Scheffler given how substantial his lead in those standings already is.

