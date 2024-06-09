The Memorial payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
The trip to Jack's place, Muirfield Village Golf Club, for the Memorial Tournament is always special. Yes, it's a signature event on the PGA Tour schedule, which raises the stakes for the purse and prize money but also the prestige, but this is also a historic event with Jack Nicklaus playing a prominent role.
Stop us if you've heard this one before, though, but it was Scottie Scheffler who took control of the Memorial over the weekend and ultimately going into Sunday's final round with a four-shot lead. But with Collin Morikawa, Adam Hadwin and more playing great and trying to chase him down on a difficult, windy course, there was always the chance for Sunday drama in Dublin, OH.
As mentioned, though, the Memorial payout and prize money is some of the biggest we'll see on the PGA Tour this season. That's a lot on the line, especially heading into the U.S. Open. How much of a payday is in the balance? Let's take a look at a full breakdown of the purse and payout structure for this week at Muirfield Village.
The Memorial payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
The winner of the Memorial Tournament 2024 will receive a massive $4 million in prize money this week, which is just a hair more than the $3.6 million for the majority of signature events as there was a cut this week, the same case as at The Genesis and Arnold Palmer Invitational. It is, however, the same $20 million purse that's on the line this week at Muirfield Village that we've seen routinely at signature events throughout the 2024 PGA Tour season.
The Memorial payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Here's a breakdown of the Memorial payout for every finishing position among the 52 players to make the cut.
Finishing Position
the Memorial Tournament prize money
Winner
$4 million
2nd
$2.2 million
3rd
$1.4 million
4th
$1 million
5th
$840,000
6th
$760,000
7th
$700,000
8th
$646,000
9th
$600,000
10th
$556,000
11th
$514,000
12th
$472,000
13th
$430,000
14th
$389,000
15th
$369,000
16th
$349,000
17th
$329,000
18th
$309,000
19th
$289,000
20th
$269,000
21st
$250,000
22nd
$233,000
23rd
$216,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$184,000
26th
$168,000
27th
$161,000
28th
$154,000
29th
$147,000
30th
$140,000
31st
$133,000
32nd
$126,000
33rd
$119,000
34th
$114,000
35th
$109,000
36th
$104,000
37th
$99,000
38th
$94,000
39th
$90,000
40th
$86,000
41st
$82,000
42nd
$78,000
43rd
$74,000
44th
$70,000
45th
$66,000
46th
$62,000
47th
$58,000
48th
$56,000
49th
$54,000
50th
$52,000
51st
$51,000
52nd
$50,000
Every player who made the cut, save for amateur Jackson Koivun who will obviously not receive any money to maintain his eligibility at Auburn, will make at least $50,000 this week, which speaks to the immense prize money hanging in the balance when it comes to these signature events.
But it's also not just the winner who will see seven figures in terms of their payout this week as all four of the top finishers will clear that mark. Moreover, everyone inside the Top 36 this week will get a six-figure payday hitting the bank account.
The winner of the Memorial will also receive a massive 700 FedEx Cup points, which can go a long way for everyone -- except for maybe Scheffler given how substantial his lead in those standings already is.