The only path for Georgia’s Carson Beck to win the Heisman Trophy
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is a fringe Heisman Trophy candidate despite leading the national title favorites. What can he do to change that?
The Georgia Bulldogs came into the 2023 season needing to effectively replace Stetson Bennett IV, the quarterback who led them to back-to-back national titles. Carson Beck, the chosen heir, just needed to keep the Dawgs stable to remain title contenders. He's done more than that.
Over the past month, Beck has emerged as one of the most impressive quarterbacks out there. He has thrived in some of the biggest matchups of the season for the Bulldogs, leading Georgia to victories over Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee in consecutive weeks. He averaged a 179.5 passer rating with seven touchdowns and just one interception against those ranked opponents.
Could this late-season surge propel Beck to the front of the Heisman Trophy conversation?
Scott Rogust of FanSided has Beck up to No. 4 in our Heisman Trophy Power Rankings, but he's still behind the likes of Bo Nix, Michael Penix and Jayden Daniels.
In terms of oddsmakers, those three rank ahead of Beck. So does Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Since finalists are named on Dec. 4 and the trophy is awarded on Dec. 9, Beck has just a couple of weeks to make his case. Fortunately, his case could be pretty strong by the time those dates roll around.
So what does Beck need to do?
3. Put up even bigger numbers
Beck has two more games to put his raw numbers just a bit closer to the biggest names on the Heisman board.
Daniels and Nix have absurd passer ratings of 208.34 and 191.35 to lead the pack respectively. Beck is at 169.48.
Penix leads the nation with 335.9 yards per game. Beck is eighth with 301.8.
All three of those quarterbacks have 30 or more passing touchdowns. Beck has just 21. Each of them has thrown for 400 yards in a game. Beck hasn't.
It's too late to catch up completely, but big numbers in the final two games could put him just close enough that the metrics don't exclude him from the conversation.
2. Get some help
Right now, Beck can keep moving up the Heisman rankings on his performances alone, but he also needs some of the others to fall away.
Harrison Jr. being bottled up by Michigan would go a long way.
Daniels making critical mistakes against Texas A&M would be a plus.
Oregon State pulling off an upset over Nix's Oregon couldn't hurt, and neither would Penix's Washington stumbling over Washington State.
Beck can't expect all of those things to happen in that way, but something has to cut into the lead some of those players have in the Heisman race to set up Beck's opportunity.
1. Create a Heisman Moment vs. Alabama
It's really simple. Beck needs a Heisman Moment (TM) in the biggest game of the season against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.
Putting up big numbers at Georgia Tech would certainly help, but you don't win the Heisman against the Yellow Jackets. You do it against Nick Saban's Crimson Tide.
The SEC title game matchup is one thing Beck has that the other Heisman candidates don't. It's a true opportunity to prove himself against one of the most respected defenses in the nation.