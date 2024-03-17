THE PLAYERS Championship payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
A PGA Tour-high amount of prize money is on the line at THE PLAYERS Championship.
There's good reason that THE PLAYERS Championship is one of the most anticipated events of every PGA Tour season, and it's most certainly been that in 2024. After a thrilling first three rounds, we were set up for a potentially wild Sunday finish at TPC Sawgrass before a new PLAYERS Champion would be crowned, and a ton of prize money would be handed out.
Following the first two rounds, it looked as if reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark was going to run away with it. But on Saturday, he didn't seem to have the same form. He shot a pedestrian 2-under par 70 in the third round, which allowed Xander Schauffele to overtake him for the 54-hole lead and for reigning Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman to continue a torrid Friday-Saturday run and be within one stroke of Clark and two strokes of Schauffele's lead.
While those three separated themselves, the wild nature of TPC Sawgrass still allowed for the possibility of a number of other big names a bit farther back, such as Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama and defending PLAYERS champ Scottie Scheffler, to have a chance at a magical final round run.
You know that they're going to feel the pressure on the island green at No. 17 and the big test of No. 18, especially with the massive prize money on the line in THE PLAYERS Championship purse. How much is the payout for each player, though? We have the full purse distribution broken down.
THE PLAYERS Championship purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
THE PLAYERS Championship winner will receive a gargantuan $4.5 million in prize money this week. The purse at TPC Sawgrass is at a PGA Tour-high $25 million, $5 million more than at signature events throughout the season and, though the majors have yet to announce their purses in 2024, It is the same $25 million purse and winner's payout that we saw at THE PLAYERS last year as well, and has been tops on Tour over the past two years at that total.
THE PLAYERS Championshipn payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Finishing Position
Prize Money
Winner
$4.5 million
2nd
$2.725 million
3rd
$1.725 million
4th
$1.225 million
5th
$1.025 million
6th
$906,250
7th
$843,750
8th
$781,250
9th
$731,250
10th
$681,250
11th
$631,250
12th
$581,250
13th
$531,250
14th
$481,250
15th
$456,250
16th
$431,250
17th
$406,250
18th
$381,250
19th
$356,250
20th
$331,250
21st
$306,250
22nd
$281,250
23rd
$261,250
24th
$241,250
25th
$221,250
26th
$201,250
27th
$193,750
28th
$186,250
29th
$178,750
30th
$171,250
31st
$163,750
32nd
$156,250
33rd
$148,750
34th
$142,500
35th
$136,250
36th
$130,000
37th
$123,750
38th
$118,750
39th
$113,750
40th
$108,750
41st
$103,750
42nd
$98,750
43rd
$93,750
44th
$88,750
45th
$83,750
46th
$78,750
47th
$73,750
48th
$69,750
49th
$66,250
50th
$64,250
51st
$62,750
52nd
$61,250
53rd
$60,250
54th
$59,250
55th
$58,750
56th
$58,250
57th
$57,750
58th
$57,250
59th
$56,750
60th
$56,250
61st
$55,750
62nd
$55,250
63rd
$54,750
64th
$54,250
65th
$53,750
66th
$53,250
67th
$52,750
68th
$52,250
69th
$51,750
70th
$51.250
71st
$50,750
72nd
$50,250
73rd
$49,750
The $4.5 million to the winner is obviously a jarringly large amount of prize money. However, just as impressive is that the Top 5 finishes will all clear $1 million with their payout while the Top 41 will all bring home six figures this week from the purse. Heck, even just making the cut and finishing DFL is still a solid payday at just under $50,000.
While prize money and purse doesn't make THE PLAYERS Championship the great event it is, it does absolutely matter when we're talking this level of money on the PGA Tour.