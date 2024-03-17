Fansided

THE PLAYERS Championship payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

A PGA Tour-high amount of prize money is on the line at THE PLAYERS Championship.

By Cody Williams

THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
There's good reason that THE PLAYERS Championship is one of the most anticipated events of every PGA Tour season, and it's most certainly been that in 2024. After a thrilling first three rounds, we were set up for a potentially wild Sunday finish at TPC Sawgrass before a new PLAYERS Champion would be crowned, and a ton of prize money would be handed out.

Following the first two rounds, it looked as if reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark was going to run away with it. But on Saturday, he didn't seem to have the same form. He shot a pedestrian 2-under par 70 in the third round, which allowed Xander Schauffele to overtake him for the 54-hole lead and for reigning Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman to continue a torrid Friday-Saturday run and be within one stroke of Clark and two strokes of Schauffele's lead.

While those three separated themselves, the wild nature of TPC Sawgrass still allowed for the possibility of a number of other big names a bit farther back, such as Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama and defending PLAYERS champ Scottie Scheffler, to have a chance at a magical final round run.

You know that they're going to feel the pressure on the island green at No. 17 and the big test of No. 18, especially with the massive prize money on the line in THE PLAYERS Championship purse. How much is the payout for each player, though? We have the full purse distribution broken down.

THE PLAYERS Championship purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

THE PLAYERS Championship winner will receive a gargantuan $4.5 million in prize money this week. The purse at TPC Sawgrass is at a PGA Tour-high $25 million, $5 million more than at signature events throughout the season and, though the majors have yet to announce their purses in 2024, It is the same $25 million purse and winner's payout that we saw at THE PLAYERS last year as well, and has been tops on Tour over the past two years at that total.

THE PLAYERS Championshipn payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Finishing Position

Prize Money

Winner

$4.5 million

2nd

$2.725 million

3rd

$1.725 million

4th

$1.225 million

5th

$1.025 million

6th

$906,250

7th

$843,750

8th

$781,250

9th

$731,250

10th

$681,250

11th

$631,250

12th

$581,250

13th

$531,250

14th

$481,250

15th

$456,250

16th

$431,250

17th

$406,250

18th

$381,250

19th

$356,250

20th

$331,250

21st

$306,250

22nd

$281,250

23rd

$261,250

24th

$241,250

25th

$221,250

26th

$201,250

27th

$193,750

28th

$186,250

29th

$178,750

30th

$171,250

31st

$163,750

32nd

$156,250

33rd

$148,750

34th

$142,500

35th

$136,250

36th

$130,000

37th

$123,750

38th

$118,750

39th

$113,750

40th

$108,750

41st

$103,750

42nd

$98,750

43rd

$93,750

44th

$88,750

45th

$83,750

46th

$78,750

47th

$73,750

48th

$69,750

49th

$66,250

50th

$64,250

51st

$62,750

52nd

$61,250

53rd

$60,250

54th

$59,250

55th

$58,750

56th

$58,250

57th

$57,750

58th

$57,250

59th

$56,750

60th

$56,250

61st

$55,750

62nd

$55,250

63rd

$54,750

64th

$54,250

65th

$53,750

66th

$53,250

67th

$52,750

68th

$52,250

69th

$51,750

70th

$51.250

71st

$50,750

72nd

$50,250

73rd

$49,750

The $4.5 million to the winner is obviously a jarringly large amount of prize money. However, just as impressive is that the Top 5 finishes will all clear $1 million with their payout while the Top 41 will all bring home six figures this week from the purse. Heck, even just making the cut and finishing DFL is still a solid payday at just under $50,000.

While prize money and purse doesn't make THE PLAYERS Championship the great event it is, it does absolutely matter when we're talking this level of money on the PGA Tour.

