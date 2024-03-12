2024 THE PLAYERS Championship tee times, field, purse, prediction, how to watch
The biggest week of the PGA Tour season is here with THE PLAYERS Championship and it's a special trip to TPC Sawgrass. This will be the 50th edition of the tournament, the flagship event for the Tour, and we have a phenomenal field on deck trying to battle it out for a record-breaking purse and prize money.
Scottie Scheffler, coming off a win at Bay Hill last week, is now returning to THE PLAYERS Championship as the defending champion. But past champions like Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, among others, are looking to keep the No. 1-ranked player in the OWGR from becoming the first player to win THE PLAYERS in back-to-back years. And let's not forget the likes of Will Zalatoris, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, and a ton of other big names in the field.
This is going to be can't-miss action for golf fans with the challenge of TPC Sawgrass -- the 17th hole included -- on full display to determine who wins this vaunted tournament. Keep up with all of the action with us as we have THE PLAYERS Championship tee times, field breakdown, purse info and much, much more.
THE PLAYERS Championship tee times, field for 2024
Let's get right into THE PLAYERS Championship tee times for the first and second rounds on Thursday, March 14 and Friday, March 15, respectively. A * denotes teeing off the 10th tee.
Grouping
Round 1 Tee Time (ET)
Round 2 Tee Time (ET)
Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair
7:40 a.m.
12:45 p.m.*
Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery
7:40 a.m.*
12:45 p.m.
Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor, Carson Young
7:51 a.m.
12:56 p.m.*
Michael Kim, Aaron Rai, Carl Yuan
7:51 a.m.*
12:56 p.m.
Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Joseph Bramlett
8:02 a.m.
1:07 p.m.*
Joel Dahmen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee
8:02 a.m.*
1:07 p.m.
Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge
8:13 a.m.
1:18 p.m.*
Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar
8:13 a.m.*
1:18 p.m.
Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk
8:24 a.m.
1:29 p.m.*
Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
8:24 a.m.*
1:29 p.m.
Vincent Norrman, Sepp Straka, Chez Reavie
8:35 a.m.
1:40 p.m.*
Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth
8:35 a.m.*
1:40 p.m.
Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker
8:46 a.m.
1:51 p.m.*
Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott
8:46 a.m.*
1:51 p.m.
Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings
8:57 a.m.
2:02 p.m.*
Nick Taylor, Tom Kim, Justin Rose
8:57 a.m.*
2:02 p.m.
Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson
9:08 a.m.
2:13 p.m.*
Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd
9:08 a.m.*
2:13 p.m.
Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee, Adam Hadwin
9:19 a.m.
2:24 p.m.*
C.T. Pan, Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox
9:19 a.m.*
2:24 p.m.
David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander
9:30 a.m.
2:35 p.m.*
Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Greyson Sigg
9:30 a.m.*
2:35 p.m.
Robert MacIntyre, Ben Silverman, Ryo Hisatsune
9:41 a.m.
2:46 p.m.*
Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles
9:41 a.m.*
2:46 p.m.
Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu
12:45 p.m.
7:40 a.m.*
Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid
12:45 p.m.*
7:40 a.m.
Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley
12:56 p.m.
7:51 a.m.*
Denny McCarthy, Matt NeSmith, Nicolai Højgaard
12:56 p.m.*
7:51 a.m.
Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger
1:07 p.m.
8:02 a.m.*
Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu
1:07 p.m.*
8:02 a.m.
Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon, Nick Dunlap
1:18 p.m.
8:13 a.m.*
Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari
1:18 p.m.*
8:13 a.m.
Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa
1:29 p.m.
8:24 a.m.*
Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson
1:29 p.m.*
8:24 a.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
1:40 p.m.
8:35 a.m.*
Nico Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Harris English
1:40 p.m.*
8:35 a.m.
Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman
1:51 p.m.
8:46 a.m.*
Davis Riley, Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun
1:51 p.m.*
8:46 a.m.
Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry
2:02 p.m.
8:57 a.m.*
Luke List, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young
2:02 p.m.*
8:57 a.m.
Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia
2:13 p.m.
9:08 a.m.*
Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam
2:13 p.m.*
9:08 a.m.
Garrick Higgo, S.H. Kim, Andrew Novak
2:24 p.m.
9:19 a.m.*
Aaron Baddeley, Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
2:24 p.m.*
9:19 a.m.
Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Harry Hall
2:35 p.m.
9:30 a.m.*
Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren
2:35 p.m.*
9:30 a.m.
Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki
2:46 p.m.
9:41 a.m.*
Chan Kim, David Skinns, Jimmy Stanger
2:46 p.m.*
9:41 a.m.
Here's a look at the 144-player field for THE PLAYERS Championship this week that was released on Friday, March 8.
One of the notable omissions from the field is, of course, Tiger Woods, who many expected to play at the 50th anniversary of this tournament. Instead, questions remain about when he will next tee it up. Additionally, after winning the Puerto Rico Open, Brice Garnett was added to the field, bumping Alexander Björk to the first alternate.
THE PLAYERS Championship purse for 2024: Prize money, winner's share, FedEx Cup points
THE PLAYERS Championship has the biggest purse on the PGA Tour at $25 million, a cool $5 million more than the signature events. The winner will receive the biggest share of prize money on the PGA Tour as well at $4.5 million. Every golfer finishing inside the Top 5 will also receive at least $1 million in prize money as well this week.
In terms of FedEx Cup points, the winner will receive a massive 750 points in the standings, the most on the PGA Tour and up from the 600 previously awarded at THE PLAYERS. This is in line with signature events this season raising their FedEx Cup points to the winner from 500-550 last year to 700 this year. The 750 points this week on the line is also the same total available at major championships.
THE PLAYERS Championship odds, predictions: Who wins at TPC Sawgrass?
Here's a look at the latest outright odds to win THE PLAYERS Championship courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook (odds refresh periodically):
As for predictions, in THE PLAYERS Championship picks and best bets published on Monday, I predicted that Will Zalatoris (+3300) will win. Having said that, I also took defending champion and last week's API champion Scottie Scheffler as the One and Done pick. Beyond that, Hideki Matsuyama to finish inside the Top 10 was another best bet. Be sure to check out the picks to find out what other best bets made the card this week.
Watch THE PLAYERS Championship 2024: TV schedule, live stream info
Date
TV Schedule
Live Stream/PGA Tour Live
Thursday, March 14
Golf Channel (1-7 p.m. ET)
PGA Tour Live (7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET)
Friday, March 15
Golf Channel (1-7 p.m. ET)
PGA Tour Live (7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. ET)
Saturday, March 16
NBC (2-7 p.m. ET)
PGA Tour Live (8 a.m.-7 p.m. ET)
Sunday, March 17
NBC (2-7 p.m. ET)
PGA Tour Live (7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET)
Golf Channel will have the TV broadcast for THE PLAYERS Championship for the afternoon coverage on Thursday and Friday. For the weekend and Rounds 3 and 4, NBC will have the afternoon broadcast from TPC Sawgrass. Streaming for both broadcasts will be available through Peacock or the NBC Sports app.
PGA Tour Live through ESPN+ will also have feeds running throughout all four days of THE PLAYERS Championship with broadcasts and streams beginning at 7:30-8 a.m. ET each day. There will be the Main Feed (similar to the regular broadcast) along with Featured Groups, Marquee Groups, and Featured Holes that will certainly highlight the island green 17th hole.