The Sentry payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
PGA Tour golf returned this week to beautiful Kapalua in Maui for The Sentry to get the 2024 season started. The always-gorgeous track delivered a unique test, as it always does, but it was Chris Kirk who came into Sunday with a one-stroke advantage over a packed leaderboard.
There were no shortage of chasers within striking distance as Akshay Bhatia was right behind him, among others, and the heavy-hitters like Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler were lurking ready to make a big move on Sunday in the final round. Ultimately, it was the former, Spieth, who started making his move first, separating himself from the rest of the field one stroke behind Kirk early.
With this being the first signature event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, we knew that the biggest names in golf would try to earn a big-time payday and the winner's share of the massive purse. But how big is the purse at The Sentry 2024 and what is the payout by finishing position for the players in the field? Let's take a look at how the prize money breaks down.
The Sentry purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The purse for The Sentry is set for $20 million in 2024, which will be distributed proportionately throughout the 59 players in the field for the no-cut signature event. At the top, the winner's prize money will total a whopping $3.6 million, just under 20% of the entire purse. Though there isn't immediate monetary returns for this, it will also earn the winner 700 FedEx Cup points (up from 600 last season), which will give them a great start to making the TOUR Championship at the end of the season with a chance at an even bigger payday.
But let's see how the payouts break down for the full $20 million purse by finishing position at The Sentry.
The Sentry payout distribution by finishing position
Finishing Position
Payout in Prize Money
Winner
$3.6 million
2nd
$2.16 million
3rd
$1.36 million
4th
$975,000
5th
$815,000
6th
$735,000
7th
$682,000
8th
$630,000
9th
$590,000
10th
$550,000
11th
$510,000
12th
$470,000
13th
$430,000
14th
$390,000
15th
$370,000
16th
$350,000
17th
$330,000
18th
$310,000
19th
$290,000
20th
$270,000
21st
$252,000
22nd
$236,000
23rd
$220,000
24th
$204,000
25th
$188,000
26th
$172,000
27th
$165,000
28th
$158,000
29th
$151,000
30th
$144,000
31st
$137,000
32nd
$130,000
33rd
$123,000
34th
$118,000
35th
$113,000
36th
$108,000
37th
$103,000
38th
$98,000
39th
$94,000
40th
$90,000
41st
$86,000
42nd
$82,000
43rd
$78,000
44th
$74,000
45th
$70,000
46th
$66,000
47th
$64,000
48th
$62,000
49th
$60,000
50th
$58,000
51st
$57,000
52nd
$56,000
53rd
$55,000
54th
$54,000
55th
$53,000
56th
$52,000
57th
$51,000
58th
$50,500
59th
$50,000
Though the $50,000 pales in comparison to the $3.6 million that the winner at Kapalua will receive at The sentry in prize money, it's still a great payout for finishing in last place in a no-cut event. That goes to show the value of qualifying for these signature events in the new, revamped PGA Tour model.
For The Sentry, the field has been set for months. But over the course of the 2024 PGA Tour season, we'll see more players have the opportunity to earn their way into future signature events with their play in the regular full-field events still on the schedule. That should add plenty of drama throughout the year, especially with this type of prize money hanging in the balance.