The Sentry payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

By Cody Williams

The Sentry - Round Two
The Sentry - Round Two / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
PGA Tour golf returned this week to beautiful Kapalua in Maui for The Sentry to get the 2024 season started. The always-gorgeous track delivered a unique test, as it always does, but it was Chris Kirk who came into Sunday with a one-stroke advantage over a packed leaderboard.

There were no shortage of chasers within striking distance as Akshay Bhatia was right behind him, among others, and the heavy-hitters like Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler were lurking ready to make a big move on Sunday in the final round. Ultimately, it was the former, Spieth, who started making his move first, separating himself from the rest of the field one stroke behind Kirk early.

With this being the first signature event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, we knew that the biggest names in golf would try to earn a big-time payday and the winner's share of the massive purse. But how big is the purse at The Sentry 2024 and what is the payout by finishing position for the players in the field? Let's take a look at how the prize money breaks down.

The Sentry purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The purse for The Sentry is set for $20 million in 2024, which will be distributed proportionately throughout the 59 players in the field for the no-cut signature event. At the top, the winner's prize money will total a whopping $3.6 million, just under 20% of the entire purse. Though there isn't immediate monetary returns for this, it will also earn the winner 700 FedEx Cup points (up from 600 last season), which will give them a great start to making the TOUR Championship at the end of the season with a chance at an even bigger payday.

But let's see how the payouts break down for the full $20 million purse by finishing position at The Sentry.

The Sentry payout distribution by finishing position

Finishing Position

Payout in Prize Money

Winner

$3.6 million

2nd

$2.16 million

3rd

$1.36 million

4th

$975,000

5th

$815,000

6th

$735,000

7th

$682,000

8th

$630,000

9th

$590,000

10th

$550,000

11th

$510,000

12th

$470,000

13th

$430,000

14th

$390,000

15th

$370,000

16th

$350,000

17th

$330,000

18th

$310,000

19th

$290,000

20th

$270,000

21st

$252,000

22nd

$236,000

23rd

$220,000

24th

$204,000

25th

$188,000

26th

$172,000

27th

$165,000

28th

$158,000

29th

$151,000

30th

$144,000

31st

$137,000

32nd

$130,000

33rd

$123,000

34th

$118,000

35th

$113,000

36th

$108,000

37th

$103,000

38th

$98,000

39th

$94,000

40th

$90,000

41st

$86,000

42nd

$82,000

43rd

$78,000

44th

$74,000

45th

$70,000

46th

$66,000

47th

$64,000

48th

$62,000

49th

$60,000

50th

$58,000

51st

$57,000

52nd

$56,000

53rd

$55,000

54th

$54,000

55th

$53,000

56th

$52,000

57th

$51,000

58th

$50,500

59th

$50,000

Though the $50,000 pales in comparison to the $3.6 million that the winner at Kapalua will receive at The sentry in prize money, it's still a great payout for finishing in last place in a no-cut event. That goes to show the value of qualifying for these signature events in the new, revamped PGA Tour model.

For The Sentry, the field has been set for months. But over the course of the 2024 PGA Tour season, we'll see more players have the opportunity to earn their way into future signature events with their play in the regular full-field events still on the schedule. That should add plenty of drama throughout the year, especially with this type of prize money hanging in the balance.

