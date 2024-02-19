The top five NHL outdoor game jerseys of all-time
NHL teams debut a new jersey when their squad is set to play an outdoor game. It takes creativity, historical knowledge, and design etiquette. Some sweaters we have seen over the years have been incredible. Let's break it down!
By Jackie Daly
1. New York Rangers - 2024 Stadium Series
The New York Rangers took the ice at MetLife Stadium on February 18, 2024 to battle the New York Islanders in the back-half of the 2024 Stadium Series.
Surprisingly this was the first time these two teams have met this season, but it wasn't the first time these teams have played outdoors. The Rangers defeated the Islanders 2-1 10 years ago in the 2014 Stadium Series at Yankee Stadium.
This time around the Rangers erased a 2-goal deficit to bring the game into overtime, only to win it 10 seconds in, not surprisingly by a goal scored by Artemi Panarin.
These jerseys the Rangers wore were by far the best outdoor jersey we have seen. The bright white with blue and red stripes down each sleeve with a classic "NYR" New York Rangers abbreviation down the front diagonal. They were simple, bright, classy, and perfect. Rangers fans know and love the "NYR", and to see the red letters outlined in blue on the white, just stunning. 10 out of 10. Nothing left to say.