There's still one path forward for the Bears to fire Matt Eberflus
Just because the Chicago Bears have not fired Matt Eberflus, doesn't mean that they aren't planning to.
When it comes to breaking up with someone, there are two different ways one can go about it. The first option is to sit them down and say, "This isn't working out." You part ways and go find a new special someone.
The second way is to stay with them while you find someone else. Once you find that new person, you break up with your current partner. Some may consider this cheating in a sense, and they aren't wrong, but it's the way many choose so that they don't have to spend a day alone.
The Chicago Bears seem to be taking the latter approach with head coach Matt Eberflus. While most teams take the first option, firing their head coach on black Monday and starting a new coaching search, the Bears don't want to end up all alone in the event they fire their coach and can't land an ideal replacement.
Chicago Bears would have options to replace Matt Eberflus
There are definitely some really interesting prospects for the Bears, but they aren't guaranteed to get any of them. They flirted with the Commanders' offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy in the past, and he would be a tailor-made fit for quarterback Justin Fields. Bienemy is earmarked as the next head coach in Washington though, so he may not be going anywhere.
National Champion Jim Harbaugh is at the top of many wish lists, which is why the Bears may miss out on him. There are prettier and better suitors out there, like the Los Angeles Chargers, so even though the Bears could pitch the Wolverines coach on their sense of humor and great personality, it's a long shot he ends up in Chicago.
A dream scenario for the Bears would be bringing in a six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, and his offensive genius coordinator in Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels. There's no better duo on the market than Bill and Josh.
The problem is, Bill and Josh aren't on the market either. At least not yet. Belichick is still hoping to sell Robert Kraft on why he should stay with the Patriots. Offering to step down as a GM and bring McDaniels back to coddle Kraft's wonderboy quarterback, Mac Jones. There is a strong chance both remain in New England.
Why the Bears will likely hold onto Matt Eberflus for now
The Bears should want to move on from Eberflus. Things clearly aren't working out, going 10-24 in the last two seasons, with their quarterback, Justin Fields, not progressing toward his high-ceiling potential. Sticking with him could mean yet another losing season and potentially the top pick in the draft for the third year in a row.
Chicago does not want to break off the relationship until they've had a chance to woo one of those other coaches. They don't want to end up at the alter waiting for a spouse that never shows, and having to settle for a coach that makes Eberflus look like a genius. Stick with the devil you know.
Have no fear, and don't panic Bears fans. The team does want to get rid of the coach. You just may have to wait until next year.