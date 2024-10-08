Thicc Pick! Kevin Harlan’s radio call of Khalen Saunders’ INT return is an instant classic
By Austen Bundy
Everyone loves play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan. He's had tons of iconic calls of some of the NFL's biggest plays. He's also got some pretty memeable ones too.
But Monday night Harlan added to his list of iconic and funny calls when New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Khalen Saunders found himself holding a tipped pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the endzone.
Saunders, who couldn't believe his luck, dashed out of the endzone and down the sideline nearly to midfield before finally being brought down. He was clocked at nearly 16 mph - the third fastest player weighing over 320 pounds since 2016.
And thus, the legend of the Thick Pick was born
Harlan, of course, immediately had the greatest name for Saunders run: The Thicc Pick. Behold Harlan's second-by-second account as he weaves a tapestry depicting the sequence for Westwood One radio.
"The Saints big man got it on the ricochet on the goal line on a pass intended for Smith-Schuster," Harlan bellowed. "That was a thick pick, that was a thick pick!"
Naturally, this being a game against Kansas City there was bound to be a Taylor Swift angle. Believe it or not Saunders' brother, Kameron, is a backup dancer for the pop sensation - who was in attendance, of course - and most broadcasts had just finished talking about that connection as Saunders had just stopped Swift's boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, from scoring on the goal line on the previous play.
"We were just talking about him, his brother dances, he runs," Harlan continued jovially. "They are a talented family!"
Talented indeed. ESPN's Troy Aikman commented just before Saunders' pick that he asked him who his brother was rooting for tonight to which he perfectly responded, "[Taylor's] his boss, I'm his brother, I was here first."
Unfortunately, Saunders' big play wasn't enough for New Orleans as the Chiefs held on for a 26-13 win.