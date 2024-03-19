This angle of Anthony Edwards’ insane poster dunk will leave jaws on the floor
This dunk will exceed your expectations. We guarantee it.
Anthony Edwards himself called it the best dunk of his career. Who are we to argue.
The posterization the Minnesota Timberwolves star pulled off on Monday night against the Utah Jazz was great from every angle, and we'll show you those later. But first. You haven't lived until you've seen it from the courtside angle.
Feast your eyes. This is as good as a dunk gets.
Now enjoy some of the other angles available because they're all worth watching.
Dunk of the year? Yeah, pretty much. We probably won't see a better one this year. Or next. The sheer height Edwards achieved there, where he took off from, the fact that a defender contested. It was perfect. 10/10.
Anthony Edwards reacting to his ridiculous dunk makes it even better
As if the dunk itself wasn't incredible enough, we got the unique treat of witnessing ANT watch the replay for himself. Even he could hardly believe he'd done such a thing.
WARNING FOR NSFW LANGUAGE
"Hey, that's the best dunk of my career," Edwards said. "I couldn't even react because I dislocated my finger."
That's right, the dunk came at a cost as Edwards dislocated his finger on his left hand and John Collins, who made the mistake of trying to contest the dunk, suffered a "head contusion" on the play. Fortunately, Collins avoided a concussion.
Edwards came away with 32 points, seven rebounds and eight assists on the night as the Timberwolves won, 114-104. Minnesota is now 47-21 and just a half-game behind Oklahoma City at the top of the Western Conference.