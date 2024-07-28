This Giovanny Gallegos memory will make Cardinals departure even tougher
By Scott Rogust
The MLB trade deadline takes place on Tuesday, July 30, meaning that one 6:00 p.m. ET hits on that day, teams can no longer swap players with other teams for the rest of the season. So for those who want to bolster their rosters, they will have to try and strike a deal with another team to get a player who can make an impact.
The St. Louis Cardinals fit the description of a "buyer," as they are in playoff position and could stand to make moves to help their odds. But while other teams were making trades, like the rival Chicago Cubs, the Cardinals decided to designate reliever Giovanny Gallegos for assignment. The move was made to free up some salary to put towards a new player they can acquire via a trade.
Gallegos is in the midst of a bad season for the Cardinals, posting a 6.53 ERA and a 1.65 WHIP in 21 games. Still, Gallegos had been a relatively solid option out of the bullpen for St. Louis.
As is the case for any player who's leaving, fans look back on the memories they provided by wearing the team's uniform. For Gallegos, Cardinals fans have to remember the 2022 benches-clearing brawl between the Cardinals and New York Mets after Nolan Arenado was upset over a pitch by Yoan Lopez that careened near his head.
Once the benches cleared, cameras showed the Cardinals bullpen. While other relievers made rushed for the door, Gallegos leaped over the bullpen to join in the pull-apart.
Looking back at Giovanny leaping over bullpen during Cardinals-Mets benches-clearing incident in 2022
No hesitation on Gallego's part whatsoever. He was planning on helping out his teammates in the pull-apart.
The incident saw Arenado having to be separated, while Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso was dragged to the ground by first base coach Stubby Clapp. Arenado was suspended for two games for inciting the incident, while Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera was suspended one game for his actions in the incident.
Gallegos arrived in St. Louis back in 2018 after spending the beginning of his career with the New York Yankees. In his seven years with the Cardinals, Gallegos recorded a 3.36 ERA, a 0.999 WHIP, 44 saves, 364 strikeouts, and 80 walks over 305.1 innings (291 games).
Now, we wait to see what the next steps are for Gallegos after being designated for assignment. But, fans will have memories of Gallegos, whether it's his involvement in the aforementioned benches-clearing incident, or getting out of a jam in clutch fashion.