Thunder-Pelicans Game 4 live stream: How to watch with blackout
Game 4 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans won't be available on NBA TV in local markets. How can blacked-out fans watch the game?
In its infinite wisdom, the NBA put Game 4 of the playoff series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans on NBA TV and then blacked it out in local markets.
So if you're in the Oklahoma City or New Orleans markets, chances are you're here because you're desperately trying to figure out how to watch the game right about now.
Well you're in luck because we've got some solutions.
How to watch and stream Thunder vs. Pelicans Game 4
If you have cable or DirecTV, you're in luck. Bally Sports Oklahoma and Bally Sports New Orleans will carry the Game 4 action. Check your local directory for the exact channel.
But if you have YouTube TV, Hulu+Live Sports, Sling or any other service that doesn't carry Bally Sports, you're out of luck. Even those who subscribe to NBA League Pass won't be able to access the game from the local markets.
So what can you do? (Aside from crashing your neighbor's watch party)
Fubo TV has a free trial you can make use of for the night. That service carries Bally Sports channels, which will allow you to tune in.
Otherwise, you'll have to use more under the radar sources or a VPN.
The Thunder are on the verge of advancing to the second round with a 3-0 lead in the series. The Pelicans are hoping to stave off elimination after losing the last two games by an average of 26.2 points.
Unfortunately for New Orleans, they aren't expected to have Zion Williamson back on the court. Their hopes of surviving to play another game would be significantly higher with their star big man available.
Granted, it might not have mattered given the performance of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He's averaging 28.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.0 steals in the series so far.