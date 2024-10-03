Thursday Night Football inactives list for Falcons vs. Buccaneers
The Atlanta Falcons will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in what feels like a consequential matchup. Tampa is 3-1, currently first in the NFC South, while the 2-2 Falcons are coming off a gutsy win over division-rival New Orleans. The winner of this game claims first place going into Week 6 and potentially the upper-hand moving forward in a tight postseason race.
Atlanta was more or less the consensus favorite to win the NFC South going into the season, but Kirk Cousins needed a few games to shake the rust off. Combine that with a brutal opening schedule for Atlanta, and the door is wide open for a stubbornly consistent Buccaneers team. The Falcons probably win the overall talent battle, but the Bucs' roster has cohered nicely around Baker Mayfield, who is on track for another Pro Bowl-type campaign under center.
Tampa never really bottomed out after Tom Brady's departure like we all expected, in large part due to the efforts of Mayfield. The Falcons, meanwhile, are a bit more vulnerable than initially expected, but that offense is threatening to explode at a moment's notice. For all the talk about his replacement in Minnesota, Cousins has strung together several impressive late-game drives to open the season. He still has some of that vintage magic.
So, with the short-term fate of the NFC South hanging in the balance, here is the list of inactives for both teams this Thursday night.
Atlanta Falcons inactives list
Player
Year
Position
Injury
Troy Andersen
3
LB
Knee
Troy Andersen, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is off to the best start of his career to date. He has 44 tackles through four weeks, not to mention an impressive 47-yard interception return for a touchdown in Week 4 against the Saints. He's a valuable cog in the Atlanta defense, but Andersen did not practice this week because of a lingering knee ailment. He is the only Falcons player out of commission this week.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers inactives list
Player
Year
Position
Injury
Luke Goedeke
3
OT
Concussion
Calijah Kancey
2
DL
Calf
Jalen McMillan
1
WR
Hamstring
Trey Palmer
2
WR
Concussion
Antoine Winfield Jr.
5
S
Foot
Tampa has a more robust injury report.
Luke Goedeke has not appeared since opening week and he still has not cleared concussion protocol, so the timeline for his return is unclear. The 25-year-old started all 17 games for Tampa last season, adding an essential layer of protection in front of Baker Mayfield. His sustained absence will continue to impact Tampa's front line
Antoine Winfield Jr., the Bucs' All-Pro safety, is another absence Tampa will feel deeply. Winfield has not been on the field since Week 1 either, when he left the stadium in a walking boot after suffering a gnarly foot injury on the final play of the game. WIinfield racked up seven tackles before the injury. He was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday, but there is still no definitive date for Winfield's return.
Todd Bowles told reporters that Calijah Kancey could have been ready for a game on Sunday, but the short week was too quick a turnaround. Expect him on the field against New Orleans in Week 6.